‘American Song Contest’ winner AleXa on feeling ‘pure happiness’ and ‘ugly crying all over national television’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The debut season of “American Song Contest” on NBC ended with Oklahoma’s AleXa claiming victory thanks to her psychedelic K-pop tune “Wonderland.” (Read our minute-by-minute recap of the Grand Final.) AleXa is a singer, dancer and songwriter who grew up in Tulsa but now lives in Seoul, South Korea. The day after the finale aired, Gold Derby sat down with the viral sensation to talk about her big win and what she thought of hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Overwhelmed would be the correct word,” AleXa says when asked to describe what she felt the moment she won. “It was such a moment of just pure happiness and luck and gratitude, because in that moment I had my mother on my left, my father on my right, my company CEO that flew in all the way from Korea, as well as the rest of our staff. [They’ve] been through thick and thin with me for about four years now, and just to see everything come to fruition in this one moment, we were all just so taken aback with emotion.”

AleXa jokes about “ugly crying all over national television,” until I remind her that Kelly Clarkson also let the tears flow after being named the winner of the first season of “American Idol” 20 years ago. “Full circle!” AleXa declares with a laugh.

Heading into finale night on May 9, AleXa was “terrified” of thinking about the impending results. “My heart was racing backstage. I was constantly checking my pulse. I was truly nervous because there were so many incredible and talented artists and amazing songs in this competition — it could have been anyone’s game.”

AleXa is “very grateful” to have earned the support of the national jury as well as the at-home viewers, which is key to winning this “Eurovision Song Contest” spin-off. Seeing the votes come in “just made my heart stop, in the best way possible,” she admits.

Earlier this year, AleXa started “freaking out” when news broke that Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg would be the hosts of “ASC.” She tells us, “I started texting my staff and I’m like, are you kidding me? It’s the ‘American Idol’ legend and the D-O-G-G. I lost my damn mind.” She now calls them “kind and lovely” and proclaims, “I’m really grateful to have been in their presence.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, AleXa reveals which of her fellow contestants she really bonded with backstage, whether her and Michael Bolton are now best friends forever, and how it really wasn’t dangerous at all for her to fall backwards off the stage.

“American Song Contest” started with 56 participants, all of whom representing their own states, territories and the nation’s capital. AleXa came in first place, followed by Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel The Love”) in second place, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”) in third place, Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”) in fourth place, Washington’s Allen Stone (“A Bit of Both”) in fifth place, American Samoa’s Tenelle (“Full Circle”) in sixth place, Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”) in seventh place, Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”) in eighth place, North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) in ninth place and Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”) in 10th place.

The catchy song “Wonderland” (watch below) has several lyrics alluding to “Alice in Wonderland,” including “off with your head,” “heart,” “prince,” “palace” and “rabbit hole.” AleXa entertained audiences each week with her high energy and fun dance moves, which no doubt helped her secure the top position in America’s votes.

AleXa’s fans can catch her next TV appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15 on NBC. Her winning song will soon be played on radio stations across the country.