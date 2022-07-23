When are the ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022 live shows?

NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby that the “America’s Got Talent” 2022 live shows will begin Tuesday, August 9, with the first results show taking place Wednesday, August 10. Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions are filmed.

The four “AGT” judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara) and the host (Terry Crews) have already sent six acts straight through to the live shows when they pressed their Golden Buzzers during the auditions. Those talented acts will be joined by dozens more once the panelists narrow down the field of contenders in the Judge Cuts round.

The six Golden Buzzers for Season 17 are: saxophonist Avery Dixon (pushed by Terry), singer Maddie (Howie’s pick), singer Sara James (pressed by Simon), dance group Mayyas (Sofia’s choice), singer Lily Meola (anointed by Heidi) and country trio Chapel Hart (recipients of the group buzzer).

Keep in mind that even though the Golden Buzzers get much of the early press and social media buzz, they can still be overtaken in the lives by contestants who are thirsty for the win. Recent champions Shin Lim (Season 13) and Dustin Tavella (Season 16) didn’t receive a Golden Buzzer at all, but they came alive in the later rounds and really connected with the live audience. In all, five Golden Buzzers did go on to win their seasons: Paul Zerdin (Season 10), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11), Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12), Kodi Lee (Season 14) and Brandon Leake (Season 15).

Once the live shows kick off, “America’s Got Talent” will air one performance show and one results show each week on NBC until the winner is crowned. If this season sticks with last year’s format, there will be four weeks of Quarter-Finals, two weeks of Semi-Finals, and then the Grand Finale week.

