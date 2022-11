“America’s Got Talent” fans, mark your calendars for Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as that’s when NBC will officially debut its latest “AGT” spin-off series, titled “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” A whopping 60 former acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises around the world will compete for the ultimate title. Scroll down to see the complete “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” cast list.

Each week for six weeks, 10 acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as host Terry Crews. The contestants consist of singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians, etc. who are a mix of past winners, memorable finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations.

Only two acts each week will advance to the finals — one thanks to the Golden Buzzer and one voted on by the “AGT” superfans. That will create a Top 10, and then an 11th wild card finalist will also be announced. In the season finale, the Top 11 acts will perform one last time and the superfans will choose the winner.

The four American winners competing on “AGT: All-Stars” are: ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2), singer Kodi Lee (Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (Season 16).

If the “All-Stars” format sounds familiar to you, that’s because there was a similar series called “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” that aired on NBC in 2019 and 2020. The ultimate winners of those two cycles were close-up magician Shin Lim and acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable. There was another spin-off show in 2021 titled “Americas’ Got Talent: Extreme,” which was won by Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” which is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. The executive producers are Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” cast: Meet the 60 returning “AGT” acts: