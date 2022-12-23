Who’s performing on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere? January 2 acts include Terry Fator, Jeanick Fournier …

When “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” debuts January 2, 2023 on NBC, the first set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) will take the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes will be revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition.

So who’s performing on the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” premiere? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of all of the January 2 acts. They are:

Bello Sisters

Hand balancers from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Poet from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022

Terry Fator

Ventriloquist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 — WINNER

Caly Bevier

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 11

Lioz Shem Tov

Magician from “Australia’s Got Talent” 2020 and “America’s Got Talent” Season 10

Jeanick Fournier

Singer from “Canada’s Got Talent” 2022 — WINNER

Light Balance Kids

Dance group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Alan Silva

Aerialist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Jimmie Herrod

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

Berywam

A capella group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Remember, any act from any country (including past winners) are eligible to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.” The Episode 1 lineup will spotlight two such winners: Terry Fator, a ventriloquist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 2, and Jeanick Fournier, a singer from “Canada’s Got Talent” 2022.

In a recent video trailer for the season premiere, Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

NBC’s latest reality TV show is a spin-off of the popular summer series “America’s Got Talent.” “All-Stars” will debut on January 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and will air every Monday night for eight weeks straight.