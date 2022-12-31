“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” is a spin-off of “America’s Got Talent” that will air on NBC this winter. “AGT: All Stars” is similar in format to the “Champions” series that ran for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. Keep reading for everything to know about “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” season 1 including the premiere date and format of this high-stakes reality competition series.

When does “AGT: All-Stars” start?

It kicks off on NBC on Monday, January 2, 2023 “AGT: All-Stars” runs for seven weeks with the finale on Monday, February 13.

What kinds of acts are competing on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”?

The 60 contenders are drawn from “Got Talent” shows worldwide. NBC promises that we will see past winners, fan favorites and viral sensations. Among those competing are four “AGT” winners: ventriloquist Terry Fator (season 2), singer Kodi Lee (season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (season 16).

Who are the judges on “AGT: All-Stars”?

Simon Cowell, who is also the executive producer of the show as he is on “AGT,” plus two of his long-time colleagues ont that show: Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Who is the host of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”?

Terry Crew, who has presided over “America’s Got Talent” since season 14, will be the emcee. Crews has done double duty in the past, hosting both “AGT” and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

What is the format of “AGT: All-Stars”?

There will be seven episodes of “AGT: All-Stars,” with each running two hours. Each week 10 acts will take to the stage. For the first four weeks two acts will move on in the competition: one who got a Golden Buzzer and the other who got the most votes from the “AGT” superfans. For the other two, it will just be an act chosen by the superfans.

Will there be a Wild Card on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”?

Yes, the judges will choose an 11th act to compete in the final alongside the 10 that won over them and superfans.

How will the winner of “AGT: All-Stars”? be determined?

The “America’s Got Talent” superfans will cast ballots for their favorites among the 11 finalists.

What does the winner of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” get?

Besides bragging right, the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” winner collects a cool half million dollars.

