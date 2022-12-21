‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ video trailer: It’s the ‘most competitive battle’ in ‘AGT’ history [WATCH]

“‘Got Talent’ shows have created some of the biggest stars on the planet,” declares host Terry Crews in the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” video trailer (watch above). NBC’s latest reality TV show, a spin-off of the popular summer series “America’s Got Talent,” debuts Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. As Terry explains, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

The three “All-Stars” judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — are also quoted in the extended clip, as images of the 60 returning contestants flash across the screen. “It’s the best of the best,” raves Simon, who also serves as an executive producer. Howie notes, “This is a competition of champions.” And Heidi chimes in, “And you came here to fight.” (Sadly, the fourth “AGT” judge, Sofia Vergara, is not a part of this spin-off.)

Among the 60 former acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises around the world are singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians, etc., some of whom are past winners. The four American champions competing on “AGT: All-Stars” are: ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2), singer Kodi Lee (Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (Season 16).

Who are you most looking forward to seeing perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? In addition to the above winners, the following fan-favorites are also returning to your TV screens: aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Archie Williams, saxophonist Avery Dixon, hand balancers Bello Sisters, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, comedian Josh Blue, singer Mandy Harvey and variety act Sethward.

Each week, 10 artists take the stage in the hopes of impressing the judges and the “AGT” superfans. Only two acts each week will advance to the finals — one thanks to the Golden Buzzer and one voted on by the superfans. That will create a Top 10, and then an 11th wild card finalist will also be announced. In the season finale, the Top 11 acts will perform one last time and the superfans will choose the winner.

If the “All-Stars” format sounds familiar to you, that’s because there was a similar series called “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” that aired on NBC in 2019 and 2020. The ultimate winners of those two cycles were close-up magician Shin Lim and acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable. There was another spin-off show in 2021 titled “Americas’ Got Talent: Extreme,” which was won by Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders.