Simon pushes songwriter Camille K to stand out with own music in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

Night 9 of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 on August 2 concluded the first round of performances in the world’s biggest variety show. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel to watch the last slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. One of the many singers that made it to the second round this season was Camille K, a songwriter pushed by Simon to perform her own song “Still in Love” rather than continue on with an “okay” cover. Watch the full audition in the video above.

While the judges mostly prefer singers to perform well-known songs for the sake of audience engagement, every now and then Simon will push an artist to express themselves by performing their own material. In a competition designed to play for the popular vote, singing original music can be a big risk, but when it results in Simon giving you a one word “beautiful” critique then you know it’s paid off. Camille began her audition by covering the FINNEAS song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” but Simon thought that it didn’t help her stand out. He stopped her mid-song and allowed her to present “Still in Love” instead.

In their critiques of her original song, Heidi called her “absolutely amazing” and said that both she and her voice are gorgeous, making her a “whole package.” Simon explained that the goal of being an artist is to “find the song that defines you.” He said “that is the key” to her success if she progresses in the competition. Having given Camille the confidence to stand on stage with her own voice and point of view, the judges gave her unanimous yes votes to advance at least to the next stage of the competition.

How much did YOU like Camille K’s audition and do you think she has what it takes to win? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.