Emily Bland earns a first-ever ‘question mark’ vote from Simon on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 9 of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 on August 2 concluded the first round of performances in the world’s biggest variety show. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel to watch the last slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Among those that performed was Emily Bland, a performance artist whose talent the judges couldn’t quite define… at first. Watch the full audition in the video above to see why Simon declared his first-ever “question mark” vote to a contestant.

In his introductory conversation with Emily, Howie and crew thought that she might be auditioning as a comedian because of how naturally funny she is. To their surprise she said she’d be singing and that her musical inspiration is Garth Brooks. But when she opened her mouth, the deep country voice was again not what they expected and so they couldn’t help but react with looks of utter shock. Emily stopped them from critiquing her voice though, and chose instead to bring out her husband in a reveal that he had had actually been singing from backstage and she was just miming the words from the stage.

Simon remained confused, a bit disappointed that he had been fooled into thinking she was actually singing. Howie smartly dubbed them a ventriloquism act, referring to Emily as her husband’s puppet. But even then that still wasn’t quite what Emily’s talent was. In fact, her audition confused when they challenged the judges to start speaking and to watch as Emily was capable of realistically lipping what they were saying off the cuff. The most impressive moment was when Emily was able to keep up with Heidi’s German lines. Still, Simon remained confused and ended the judging with a first-ever “question mark” vote. Luckily, the other three found the thrill in what Howie eventually defined as Emily’s “improvisational lip syncing” talent, awarding her the three yes votes she needed to advance in the competition.

