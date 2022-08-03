Judging is split on whether The LADS are on top or bottom of ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition pile [WATCH]

Night 9 of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 on August 2 concluded the first round of performances in the world’s biggest variety show. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel to watch the last slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. One act that split the judges’ table right down the center in their decision was acrobatic balancing duo The LADS. Watch the full audition in the video above to understand why the judges couldn’t decide if they were tops or bottoms of this season’s contestants.

When it came to judging The LADS, the judges were split on whether they succeeded in differentiating their act from similar contestants in previous seasons. In many ways, the balancing tricks that they accomplished–one of them (the top) balancing in a handstand on the other’s (the bottom) head–were impressive, but no different from what the judges have seen before. On the other hand, they leveled the trick up by having the bottom descend from the stage and approach the judges’ table while still balancing the top on his head.

Howie made the difficulty in criticizing their act clear as day. He explained that he’s seen hand balancers many times and the “most different thing [he] saw was them leaving the stage and getting up these stairs.” But he continued, “That being said, that didn’t bowl me over. I didn’t find it that original.” His point that Simon backed up was their act may be difficult, but it was “a bit slow” and did not have them “jumping out of [their] chair.” Heidi and Sofia strongly disagreed, highlighting the strength and grace that the duo showed, but Simon and Howie stuck to their guns and maintained their no votes on the basis that it wasn’t a “wow” performance. Because an act needs three votes to advance to the next round, the 2-2 split decision sent The LADS home.

