‘America’s Got Talent’: Bayley Graham aiming to be first dancer to win in 9 years

It’s been a whopping nine years since a dancer won “America’s Got Talent.” Japanese performance artist Kenichi Ebina wowed the judges in Season 8 and took home the $1 million prize — see the show’s winners list. Cut to today, where New Zealand tap dancer Bayley Graham is aiming to follow in Kenichi’s footsteps by becoming only the second dancer to win in the history of NBC’s reality TV show. Do you think he has what it takes?

The 22-year-old hoofer took the stage during the July 26 episode and initially threw off the judges by underselling just how good he actually was. “Please someone hire me,” Bayley pleaded when Simon Cowell asked if he had a day job. His big dream in life is to have his “own show in Vegas,” adding, “I’m from New Zealand. We don’t get a lot of opportunities sadly. Now I’m in this big place. Hopefully this is where it could start.”

SEE When are the ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022 live shows?

As Simon whispered that Bayley appeared “nervous” and “all over the place,” the tapper started his super-fast dance routine, which was unlike anything the judges had ever seen. Set to the song “The Greatest Show,” Bayley incorporated showmanship into his dance routine, where he talked to the panelists and the studio audience in between tapping and doing splits. “‘AGT,’ make some noise!” he shouted at one point to rile them all up.

At the conclusion of the act, everyone jumped up to their feet in a rousing standing ovation. Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Bayley Graham’s audition:

Howie Mandel: “When you said you were gonna tap dance, I think that everybody said, ‘Oh, we know what to expect.’ We have not seen anything like you. You are more than just a dancer. You are an entertainer. You please the crowd. You’re a show. I loved it.”

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum: “I loved it, too. I love your dancing. I think you have an amazing personality. I can watch you all day. I had the best time.”

Sofia Vergara: “You deserve to be performing somewhere professionally. You’re soon gonna be where you wanna be in your career.”

Simon Cowell: “I know absolutely zero about tap dancing. All I do know — it’s quite interesting — is that you really undersold yourself. It was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I got on a flight.’ Is this really something you really want?”

Bayley confirmed that this was his “dream” and then the judges voted: yes, yes, yes, yes. That means we’ll next see him tap dancing in the Judge Cuts round. What did you think of Bayley’s performance? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.