40% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans say singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz was ‘robbed’ of finale spot [POLL RESULTS]

On Wednesday night, “America’s Got Talent” said goodbye to a jaw-dropping number of acts (nine) during the third live results show of Season 17. Polish singer Sara James and magician Nicolas RIBS were the only two contestants who advanced to the Grand Finale based on America’s overnight votes. As for the nine acts that were ousted, a leading 40% of “AGT” fans who voted in our recent poll think 36-year-old singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz was most “robbed” of a finale spot. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow viewers?

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have made it through to the finale:

40% — Celia Munoz

12% — Funkanometry

10% — Amanda Mammana

10% — Hayden Kristal

9% — Cline Twins

5% — XOMG POP

5% — MPLUSPLUS

5% — JoJo and Bri

4% — Mia Morris

Celia’s initial audition went viral for the way in which she performed ventriloquism without the aid of any puppets. Instead, her routine consisted of a woman getting ready for work while listening to the radio. Celia is a trained opera singer from Madrid, Spain who only learned about ventriloquism recently thanks to watching YouTube videos of past “AGT” winners like Terry Fator and Darci Lynne Farmer.

For her live show performance, Celia paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with a sketch in which she attended a drive-in movie showing of “Grease.” She drank coffee, ate popcorn and sneezed all while singing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” without moving her lips. The judges showered her with praises and called her “original,” “unique” and “different.”

Even though nine talented acts went home this week, there is still a sliver of hope for one of them to return in the finale. There will be one Wildcard vote in which America gets to pick from one of four choices that are nominated by judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Stay tuned for more details on America’s Wildcard later in the season.

Are you happy Sara James and Nicolas RIBS made it through to the Grand Finale, or do you agree with “AGT” fans that Celia Munoz was robbed of a spot? Sound off down in the comments section.

