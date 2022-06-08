Cluck yeah! ‘America’s Got Talent’ chicken band delivers eggcellent performance — ‘I’ve never seen anything like that’

Regular viewers of “America’s Got Talent” are used to seeing dog acts year after year, but chicken acts are few and far between. In fact, the last time such an act graced the “AGT” stage was in 2017 when Jokgu, a piano-playing pollo, made it to the second round after playing “America the Beautiful” on a keyboard. Now, poultry fans at home have another such act to look forward to, only this time it’s an entire band of chickens collectively known as The Bock and Roll Band.

Led by young chicken trainer Zoe Tomas, the band of cluckers made its debut in the second episode of Season 17. The 11-year-old California girl explains to judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara that she started training chickens when she was age seven, which prompts Howie to joke, “What came first, the chicken or the ‘AGT’?”

After telling the panelists that it’s her dream to win “America’s Got Talent,” Zoe begins the act, which is set to the song “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. Zoe’s first chicken effortlessly jumps through three hoops of various heights, then hot-steps it across a tightrope. When the animal jumps onto a seesaw, it raises a cover to reveal a second chicken, this time much more round and fluffy.

“It’s a pom-pom chicken,” smiles Heidi. The fluffy bird hops over and through various obstacles and then pulls down two signs that read “And Now The Bock N Roll Band.” The band is exactly what you think it is: several different chickens playing mini instruments like a piano, bongos, chimes, a guitar and drums. The audience gives the chicken band an enthusiastic standing ovation.

When the crowd dies down, Howie raves, “There are no words. I’ve never seen anything like that. And that’s exactly what blows my mind on this show. I love your chickens. I love you. Thank you for being here.” The other judges agree, calling the act “unexpected,” “incredible” and “amazing.” Zoe and her band receive four “yes” votes from the panel.

If The Bock and Roll Band goes all the way to the end, they’d be only the second animal act to prevail after Olate Dogs in Season 7. Do you think this chicken act has what it takes to join the “AGT” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.