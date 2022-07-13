‘America’s Got Talent’ cowboy Adam Winrich nearly kills Sofia Vergara with whips: ‘I am dead inside!’

Tuesday night on NBC, Adam Winrich from Fall Creek, Wisconsin surprised the “America’s Got Talent” judges with his eye-popping whips. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara watched as the 40-year-old cowboy cracked his whips with ace precision on the big stage. “I make a living traveling around the country and we do Renaissance festivals,” he explained before beginning his act. “My hope is to do it for as long as I can do it, hopefully into my 60s and maybe into my 70s.”

When Adam mentioned that he would need a volunteer for his act, Simon immediately started chanting, “Sofia! Sofia! Sofia!” Heidi soon followed along, and so the “Modern Family” actress begrudgingly walked up on stage. The fourth judge, Howie Mandel, was out sick.

“Why me?!” Sofia asked when she got into place. Adam inquired as to whether she’d ever had a whip cracked around her before, and she replied straight-faced, “I’m not gonna say that to you.” As the audience laughed, Adam got into position. That’s when she started freaking out, asking, “Wait, wait, do I have to close my eyes or something?”

Simon urged her on from the safety of the panel, “You’ll be fine. Just don’t move.” Sofia followed directions, remaining perfectly still as Adam started cracking his lassos all around her body at super speed.

“I am dead inside! That was horrible!” Sofia shouted, but the act was far from over. Adam then brought out a roll of toilet paper and instructed her to swing it around her head. He whipped the toilet paper into tiny pieces as it flew around in a circle. Finally, he asked Sofia to shoot the tissue at him using a “toilet paper cannon,” and once again he attacked it expertly.

When Sofia got back to her seat, she remarked, “That was the most scary thing I’ve ever felt … I did a good job.” The judges were mostly impressed with Adam’s performance. Even though Simon had pressed his red X midway through the act, he ended up coming around once it got more dangerous. Still, Simon gave Adam a “no” vote and left it up to “the girls” to decide his fate. Heidi voted “yes” and then told Sofia to vote “yes” too, so that Heidi could go up on the stage next time.