38% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans say comedian Don McMillan was ‘robbed’ of finale spot [POLL RESULTS]

This week, “America’s Got Talent” said goodbye to a whopping nine acts during the first live results show (moment of silence, please). Saxophonist Avery Dixon and singer Drake Milligan were the only two contestants who advanced to the Grand Finale based on America’s overnight votes. As for the nine ousted acts, a leading 38% of “AGT” fans think comedian Don McMillan was most “robbed” of a finale spot. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow viewers?

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have made it through to the finale:

38% — Don McMillan

19% — Amoukanama

16% — Players Choir

11% — Ava Swiss

4% — Ben Lapidus

4% — Stefanny and Yeeremy

3% — Amazing Veranica

3% — Lace Larrabee

2% — Oleksandr Yenivatov

Don McMillan stood out from all of the other comics in Season 17 in that he utilized charts and PowerPoint slides to illustrate his jokes. Previously in the audition, Simon Cowell was annoyed by Don and refused to give him a “yes” vote. But the grumpy judge readily admitted during the August 9 live episode that he had “changed his mind.” Don’s routine this week included gags about highway lanes, the cost of printer ink and how cell phones have upended our morning habits.

Host Terry Crews announced Avery and Drake as the highest vote-getters of the Qualifiers 1 round, and he also named Don as being in the Top 3. Close, but no cigar! Rounding out the Top 5, in no particular order, were acrobatic group Amoukanama and NFL singing group Players Choir. The remaining acts all came in 6th place through 11th place, with no more specific ranking information provided.

Even though nine talented acts went home this week, there is still a sliver of hope for one of them to return in the finale. There will be one Wildcard vote in the week leading up to the finale, in which America gets to pick from one of four choices that are nominated by judges Simon, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Stay tuned for more details on America’s Wildcard later in the season.

Are you happy Avery Dixon and Drake Milligan made it through to the Grand Finale, or do you agree with “AGT” fans that Don McMillan was robbed of a spot? Sound off down in the comments section.

Are you happy Avery Dixon and Drake Milligan made it through to the Grand Finale, or do you agree with "AGT" fans that Don McMillan was robbed of a spot? Sound off down in the comments section.