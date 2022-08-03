‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 10 performances ranked: Top 12 acts ranked from worst to best

On August 2, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 10 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the ninth set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 12 acts who advanced from worst to best.

Season 17 Episode 10 rankings:

12. Mr. Moo Shakes: Mr. Moo Shakes sounds like Adam Driver, which is hilarious. He also is a decent percussionist. Would I pay to see that in Las Vegas or anywhere? No. Should he be headlining a show at a theme park? Yes! Social media loved him.

11. Penny Starr Sr: Penny is proof that life can be a blast even as one gets older. Apparently six husbands keeps one young! I would have buzzed her but somehow she got through. She also is not ranked last since that would just make me feel bad and at least she made me laugh. Social media was not impressed.

10. Emily Bland: I think that Emily has a great personality but this was a bit weird to watch. Her ventriloquist act might just be the strangest act of the season? I would have passed on this act but three judges liked it so that was that. To quote one of my family members, “Grazie ma non grazie.” Social media oddly liked it, though many found it to be bizarre.

9. David Snyder: From what we did see, David is a great pianist and part-time motivational speaker? The judges liked it as did social media but I need to see more to make a full opinion.

8. Waffle: “Miami Vice” meets jump roping was not exactly on my AGT bingo card but lo and behold here comes Waffle. It was actually somewhat fun to watch but honestly I do not feel like I would be able to watch that for more than ten minutes. The judges loved it as did social media.

7. Aubrey Burchell: Aubrey might not be working at Target for much longer after this audition. With a voice like that, she is going to be headed to bigger and better things for certain. The song choice did not work, but the judges were sold. Song choice is key to her success or lack thereof in this competition. Social media loved her.

6. Camille K: Camille K is a low-key assassin with this audition. She turned on the star quality the minute she started to sing her original song and wowed me. This just might be the audition that Instagram will love the most all season! Social media had a bit of a mixed reaction as a whole though with the judges loving her original song. Was anyone else reminded of Cassandra Coleman of “American Idol” in terms of vocal tone?

5. The Nerveless Nocks: I was personally glad to see The Nerveless Nocks back on an AGT stage, but I was not expecting them to be back so soon. This act is a lot of fun to watch and could really do well since they are in a lane of their own. The judges and social media loved them. Color me curious to see how they follow that!

4. Mind2Mind: Mentalist acts freak me out a bit so as soon as he walked out, I was dubious. Predicting the battery percentage of the phone was a great trick and I want more little cool tricks like that from all mentalists from here on out. The audience trick did not wow me as much since I have seen similar tricks done with much more finesse on past seasons…and know how this worked. Kudos for putting one half of the act outside of the building to add a different aspect to the proceedings though! Social media loved this act as did the judges.

3. Neguin: Neguin had what might be the most exciting audition of the season. Judges and social media alike loved him, but I am not sold. I have seen similar entertainment at amusement parks and maybe I am desensitized now, but I could see younger viewers loving this act. I do love his energy though.

2. Unreal Crew: Unreal Crew is a blast to watch and on a night where some auditions felt a bit like a puzzle that is missing some pieces. They gave us the entire picture. Judges and social media loved them as did I. They are captivating to watch and might just be a dark horse to watch in the live rounds.

1. Bay Turner: Bay Turner has a great voice and personality. The song choice was perfect for him as well. He has the X Factor in spades and that is what makes me in awe of him. If Josh Groban and Sam Smith were mixed into one person, it would be Bay Turner. The judges and social media loved him equally as much. He’s yet another one to watch out for in the live rounds!