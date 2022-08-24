‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 15 performances ranked: All 11 acts from worst to best

On August 23, the third group of returning qualifiers performed for America’s vote in Episode 15 of “America’s Got Talent.” Only two acts will advance from the qualifiers to the Season 17 finals. So who was the best of the night? And who was not ready for primetime?

Terry Crews resumed his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again made up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. See our rankings for Tuesday night below.

Season 17 Episode 15 rankings:

11. Mia Morris: I love a good show of musicality and the ability to play multiple instruments but this was a major downgrade from the audition. The whole performance was decent at best. The second half stood out as being stronger than the first. The song was not great and neither were the vocals. However, the energy level was top notch. Simon called out the flaws, but overall the judges were fans of Mia on Tuesday. Social media had a mixed reaction to the act with even a good portion of her fans questioning what went wrong with that performance.

10. Cline Twins: I am happy that the Cline Twins got to bring this act to the live rounds. This is a fun idea but I cannot imagine having to watch this for over five minutes. Kudos for a perfect song choice since it never left my head after the performance. If only the act was as exciting as the backing track. This is the hockey stick trick equivalent of Max and Harvey. Great personalities and they’re good at what they do, but they are not exciting to watch for long stretches. Social media had a mixed reaction to the act with more positive than negative.

9. Jojo and Bri: I like Jojo and Bri but this performance really did not wow me whatsoever. Bri is going to be a force to be reckoned with as she gets older since her voice will only get better. I actually think that we will see her on one of the singing shows or even AGT again at some point. The song choice was a great one for him but not so much for her. Their stage presence was great though even if the matching silver shirts were a poor choice. Very JoJo Siwa of them. Social media loved this act and especially the song choice with many calling it a perfect song for the times in which we currently are living. Howie calling the act gimmicky was a bit much, but he did say what a lot of viewers were thinking.

8. Hayden Kristal: There is something about Hayden Kristal that is just so pure and joyful to watch. She has a natural ease on the stage and is the first comedian to embrace the big stage like a fish to water. The dog material had me a bit emotional since my oldest recently passed away, but the joke about the dog being Gordon Ramsay so perfectly described him and his pickiness about food. Love you Buster! Hayden was equally as good as she was in her audition, which is both a blessing and a curse if you will. The material was a bit stronger than last time though. The judges loved her and Howie had a blast watching the comedian. The crowd reaction worried me at first but then I looked at social media and felt a bit better. Social media loved her but the success rate of comedians this season has been pretty dismal. That worries me more than anything else.

7. Funkanometry: This act brought a lot to the stage and was a lot of fun to watch. Saying that, at the end of the night I forgot all about them. Not a good sign for an act that performed in the last half hour of the show. Heidi summed it up best when saying the performance was not a step up from last time. Social media tended to agree with that assessment. No harm, no foul but probably no chance of advancing.

6. Nicolas RIBS: There is no denying that he is a talented magician and created a bit of a buzz after his audition. Yu Hojin set the bar high for the rest of the magicians this season and to top that performance is probably near impossible. This performance was strong but at the end of the day not very memorable. The judges naturally went crazy over this act, praising it like none prior. Social media had a decidedly mixed reaction. On one side, there are his fans that adored this performance. On the opposite side, we had the group that had a reaction more like myself. Really cool, but not super impressive either.

5. Amanda Mammana: Amanda had a solid performance on Tuesday that is to be commended. Saying that, the performance was not as memorable or as good as her audition. The stage design for the performance was great and the whole vibe of the performance was super laid back. I would be shocked if a record label does not pick Amanda up and add her to its roster. The judges loved the performance as did most of social media. On the opposite side of the coin, many noted the echo effect added to the performance that people either loved or completely hated.

4. Celia Muñoz: Not going to lie, Celia was the act that I was most worried for in the live rounds. I can happily say that my fears were unjustified since social media loved her. The addition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” was just icing on the cake for me. Olivia Newton-John was watching down smiling for sure. The judges loved her performance and praised her originality. Social media lost its collective mind for this act. Many actually called her the act to beat this season.

3. XOMG POP! : This group has no lack of energy or talent. The costumes were on point and the song was very family friendly. They also have the power of the one and only JoJo Siwa behind them. Her fan base is not only loyal but large. The performance was more fun to watch than their audition and there is something about this group that just makes me think “They know their audience.” The judges were a bit all over the place with their critiques with complaints about the song from Simon and Howie not being a fan of the act in general. Heidi and Sofia loved it. The reaction on social media was just as much split. Younger viewers loved it as did people with young kids. Others seemed to view them as gimmicky.

2. Sara James: Sara has a star quality that is undeniable. She is also fully aware of the possibility that she can get eliminated despite that Golden Buzzer from the auditions. Her performance of an Elton John classic was beautiful and haunting at the start, then the big vocals were unleashed upon an unsuspecting audience. This was easily the best singing audition of the night, and quite possibly the season. The judges loved the performance but social media just fell in love with it tenfold. Whatever the combination of acts advancing tomorrow, I would bet that Sara is one of them.

1. MPLUSPLUS: Call me a convert since MPLUSPLUS did not wow me with their audition, but the group’s performance on Tuesday just made me so happy. There was just a fun vibe to this particular performance that stood out to me even at the end of the night. This performance screamed “Vegas” from start to end. Social media seemed pretty split on this act but overall the naysayers seemed to view it as sensory overload. Do I think the group will advance to the final? Fingers crossed, but I’m doubtful.

