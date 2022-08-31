‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 17 performances ranked: All 11 acts from worst to best

On August 30, the fourth group of returning qualifiers performed for America’s vote in Episode 17 of “America’s Got Talent.” Only two acts will advance from the qualifiers to the Season 17 finals. So who was the best of the night? And who was not ready for primetime?

Terry Crews resumed his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again made up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. See our rankings for Tuesday night below.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans overwhelmingly dislike new format change: ‘It feels too rushed’ [POLL RESULTS]

Season 17 Episode 17 rankings:

11. Harper: I was expecting the same experience as the audition and we got Ed Sheeran instead. She must be a blast at parties that have karaoke. I’m still not a fan of Harper, but I am no longer afraid of her. Her “singing” seemed a bit like spoken word poetry and her screaming is just memorable. Social media either loved or hated this act but in no way do I see Harper making it to the finals. Whatsoever.

10. The Lazy Generation: When I think of this act, I have many, many questions. Why? Who thinks of this? What do their doctors think? Do their parents watch this and think, “Where did I go wrong?” Questions that I still have zero answers to at this moment but I digress. Also, Terry stopped me from doing the exact same act in my backyard today so thanks NBC! These guys seem awfully proud of themselves for individuals that relish one another’s pain (and their own). I personally would have buzzed at the hair cutting. That was quite the clump of hair. Cactus tug of war was the final straw for me though. It was the single worst thing I have ever seen on television. Social media hated the act for the most part, making me feel so much better about humanity as a whole. I have to give a shout out to my friend who immediately texted me, “This is why aliens don’t visit.”

9. Jack Williams: Jack and Dale, a “Fraggle Rock” monster that was rejected in the preliminary stages of the show apparently, were crashed by his original puppet, who is slightly less disturbing but still looks like a reject from “The Muppets.” The act was a bit fun but I really cannot say that I would pay money to see it in Las Vegas. Social media loved the act with many calling it the act of the night but honestly, I agree with Howie’s assessment of the performance. Side note, Howie suddenly has become the tough judge this season and I am living for it.

8. Mike E. Winfield: Here’s the deal, I think that Mike is a great writer and most of his jokes land but Tuesday was not as good as his audition. The second half of the set was not as good as the first half in my opinion. Saying that, he has an undeniable X factor that just makes him shine on stage. Will he be the comedian to make it to the finals? Not sure since social media had a mixed reaction to him as well.

7. Jannick Holste: Sometimes, the AGT powers that be gift us with an act so oddly entertaining that it just does not matter at the end of the night if they advance or not. Regardless, it will be the act that people will be talking about the next day. That act this season is Jannick Holste. The dancing was a bit hit or miss but the magic was spot on perfection, albeit pretty traditional for anyone who has seen any magic act live. Saying that, this “cream cake of an act,” as Simon called it, might not have a shot at auditioning for reasons that Howie verbalized. Social media had a mixed reaction to the act with many agreeing that it all was a bit too much, but supporters tended to actually admit that that is indeed the appeal of the act.

6. Bayley Graham: There is no denying that Bayley is a talented dancer but the task of starting the show might have gotten to him at the start of his routine. The constant little interruptions like “How’s it going AGT” and the like got a bit tiresome by the end of the routine. Saying that, he is an incredible dancer and put on one heck of a show for America and the world. Do I think he will advance to the next round? No. Social media had a bit of a mixed reaction to the routine. Some loved it and others basically said “Imagine sitting through this for an hour in Vegas.” Three out of four judges viewed the act favorably but Simon was not a fan of the routine.

5. Lee Collinson: Lee is a great guy with a heart of gold and an incredible voice, but he chose the wrong night to have a less-than-memorable performance. Ah, the classic conundrum for any singer on AGT. The simplicity of the stage setup was great and vocally, well that was just icing on the cake. Saying that, at the end of the night the performance was utterly forgettable. I agreed with Simon, but the song choice was viewed as a major misstep by all of the judges. Social media was equally disappointed.

4. Merissa Beddows: Sometimes an audition is so good that it is so difficult to top it. I had assumed that Merissa would fall into that category but much to my surprise, I ended up loving this performance just as much. The start was amazing by itself but that Celine Dion impression is just out of this world. The Cher impression was a bit brutal but the transitions into Evanescence and Lois from “Family Guy” more than made up for it. I really missed the Ariana Grande impression to be honest. The judges felt a bit underwhelmed as did a good portion of social media. Saying that, she intrigued a good amount of viewers who wanted to see more. Not sure what her fate will be tonight but either way, Lorne Michaels needs to get her on “SNL” as soon as possible.

3. Acapop! : After last week, any singing group quickly learned that the golden standard this season is Chapel Hart in the eyes of the viewers. Anything that does not measure up to them will not advance. Howie buzzed the act, but they definitely left a mark by the end of the night, which is more than can be said for most of their competition tonight. Critics agreed with Howie on his school assembly assessment and doubled down with comparisons to “Glee.” Fans of the group however brushed the performance off as a bad night for the group and vowed to vote as much as they could to make them advance.

2. Metaphysic: Metaphysic was the act I have been waiting to see again all season since I was curious to see who would be their next target and who would be involved in the act. They easily surpassed their audition in my opinion with their utilization of two judges and the host of the show, but I could not help but wonder why they could not find someone for Sofia and Heidi. Not cool guys! May I suggest Jackie Evancho and Susan Boyle for next time? I say that fully expecting that the act will advance to the next round when all is said and done. The act of the season is equal parts computer magic and amazing vocals, something that I never would expect to say ever. Social media loved the act, except a few naysayers still seem to be a bit freaked out by the whole concept.

1. Lily Meola: On a night where it seemed like whoever set the lineup must have been in a really good mood that day, Lily provided the viewers with a vocally amazing and memorable performance that shined like no other. The Golden Buzzer might have been the sign she was looking for but “Butterfly” is the song that the world just might need right now. Social media predominantly loved Lily, but a few naysayers found her to be a bit dull to watch. The odds are very much in her favor after that performance.

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite at this point in the competition? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.