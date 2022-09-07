‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 19 performances ranked: All 11 acts from worst to best

On September 6, the fifth group of returning qualifiers performed for America’s vote in Episode 19 of “America’s Got Talent.” Only two acts will advance from the qualifiers to the Season 17 finals. So who was the best of the night? And who was not ready for primetime?

Terry Crews resumed his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again made up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. See our rankings for Tuesday night below.

SEE America’s Got Talent’ judges go gaga over Mayyas: ‘This is a performance that changes the world’ [WATCH]

Season 17 Episode 19 rankings:

11. Blade 2 Blade: Terry, I highly doubt that you need to worry about anyone trying this at home. Unless, the said home is a stage in Las Vegas and they are trained professionals. This act takes some perverse pleasure in just trying to see how far they can push their luck, which is commendable. Saying that, that last trick with the acrobat on the pole is my definition of “anxiety.” I liked their previous audition a lot more than this one since it just seemed a bit more Vegas to me. The judges loved the act but social media might have had the strongest negative reaction to this act in particular. Many did compare them to “AGT” legends Deadly Games but only because they wanted to remind readers of a similar act that did the same thing with much more of a reaction from the studio audience. I do not think they will advance.

10. Shu Takada: There is absolutely an audience for an act like this and even I had to admit that this performance was more fun to watch than his audition. Saying that, I felt like it was not exactly memorable either and for an act aired in the last half hour of the show, I totally forgot about it. Social media was not wowed by this performance for the most part. Many seemed to think that they could find this act at their nearest theme park.

9. Mervant Vera: During the audition phase of the competition, I had Mervant Vera ranked first on his night. Naturally, I had very high hopes for his follow-up performance but on Tuesday, I really felt that he was cheesier than anything else. The first half was decent and the second half was more magical if you will. The judges loved the act but I noticed a bit of a different trend on social media. Yes, I know that the voting block for this show does not always add up with the social media reactions and I am not saying that I do these rankings solely based social media reaction, but this performance seemed to fall right into the grey area on Tuesday. Fans loved it but noted that it was not as impressive as his audition. Naysayers seemed to agree on the strength of this specific performance. This is another act that may do really well with voters but my gut reaction is that this is as far as his journey goes on the show.

8. Max Ostler: I have to give Max major credit for noting that dancing itself is not enough to get across the proverbial finish line. I remember Mark Ballas saying something similar on a season of “Dancing with the Stars” and it inspired one of his partners all the way to the finale. Do I think that Max is finale bound? No, but he gave one heck of a performance that will not be soon forgotten. The reaction on social media was mostly positive but many noted that it would take a truly spectacular routine for a dancer to win this show or advance to the finale and they do not put that performance from Max in that category.

7. Kristen Cruz: Song choice is key for any singer on any competition show. Kristen did not nail the song choice with a Miley Cyrus hit from 2018 that many might have completely forgotten about. The first half of the song was not great but the second half was incredible. Simon and I were of one mind on this performance. The reaction on social media was predominantly positive, which is the good news. The bad news, a good portion of the supporters also noted that Kristen got pitchy right at the end of the performance. This could honestly go either way but all signs point no to her advancing to the finale.

6. Jordan Conley: Being saved by the viewers is an amazing indication of an act’s popularity amongst the fans. Capitalizing on that resurgence of good will and momentum is another beast within itself. The jokes at the start of the set were strong but after the midway point, they were not as good. The judges praised Jordan and social media mostly loved his set. He was not the worst comedian to reach the live round and still has a shot at advancing but the odds probably aren’t great.

5. Travis Japan: Travis Japan has a lot going for them after their performance on Tuesday. Saying that, this was either a case of nerves or over production since they were not nearly as good as their audition in terms of both vocals and performance. I actually agreed with Howie and his buzzer. Then we saw the crowd, which was all for this act. The reaction on social media was very much the same way. There were a lot of K-Pop and J-Pop fans that vowed to vote them through to the next round. If there is anything I have learned from any awards show with a fan-based vote for this style of music, those fans mean business. The possibility to advance to the finale is there but it’s all dependent on the voters who may or may not follow through on their vow.

4. Kristy Sellars: In a case of an act that’s livelihood really depended on them living up to or surpassing their audition this season, a good portion of them ironically ended up on Tuesday night’s performance show. Some were not successful but Kristy Sellers more than surpassed her audition. It was fun, unique, captivating and athletic all at once. This would be an amazing Vegas show. On any other night, I would say that she is finale bound but some combination of the top four in these rankings I believe will be the two acts that will advance. Social media loved the act as much as the judges.

3. Aubrey Burchell: Aubrey came to the live rounds looking to knock out the competition. The song choice was simultaneously a blessing and a curse though. She sounded great but she also needed something more well-known. The whole ambiance of the performance was a bit cabaret yet very New York City at the same time. It’s a cool vibe. Social media loved the performance.

2. urbancrew (Flyers of the South): There is just something about this act that makes me simultaneously think “WOW” and “How is this not a show already?” Other acts like this over the years have had the skills but rarely seem to have fun like this group does with their performances. Tuesday was no different and they kept the dial at 10 throughout the act. Song choice was amazing as well. All four judges were immediately on their feet and social media loved the act equally as much. If they do no advance from this performance alone, they have amazing odds at being a wildcard option.

1. Mayyas: After their audition, Mayyas became the standard for any dance act this season. Any dance act that can make viewers at home have a reaction like this knows not only how to work a crowd but introduce the viewing public to a new style of dance that opens a door to a whole new culture as well. Their performance on Tuesday was impeccable, but the whole hand puppet snake trick was a bit creepy in the best way possible. Easily, my favorite performance of the live rounds. Social media lost its collective mind over this act as well.

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite at this point in the competition? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.