‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 2 performances ranked: Top 11 acts ranked from worst to best

On June 7, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 2 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the second set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 11 acts who advanced from worst to best.

Season 17 Episode 2 rankings:

11. Marvin Achi: What did we just watch?! How is that worthy of advancing? Not sure, but it did and I disagreed with the judges not named Howie. A waste of a spot in all honesty and social media let that fact be known.

10. Zeno Sputafuoco: On a list of things that I never wanted to see again was Zeno Sputafuoco. Naturally, he showed up on “AGT” after appearing on both the Italian and Spanish versions of the franchise. This act was weird and disturbing to me, but every season has one so I guess he is the extreme act of the season so far. The social media reaction was mixed, but that is to be expected since acts like this are not everyone’s cup of tea.

9. Aiko Tanaka: Comedians tend to have interesting journeys on “AGT” and can be hit or miss. Aiko had some legitimately hilarious moments in her set. The beginning showed a brief case of nerves, but she quickly shook those off. The jokes may have been a bit corny, but I liked her. Social media had more of a mixed reaction. Personally, I felt like there was too much time between jokes but hopefully she fixes that since she has a naughty sense of humor, as Simon would say. She also has been in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” which I had to fact check after reading some tweets on Tuesday. She is full of surprises!

8. Jojo and Bri: Jojo has returned to “AGT”! His voice is still one of the standouts of any season so it’s fun to see him back. Partnering up with his equally talented niece was a genius decision since together they are magic. Social media loved this act as well with some comparing Bri to Lauryn Hill and Keke Palmer. If Disney or Nickelodeon does not scoop that kid up, win or lose, I would be shocked. A star was born!

7. The Bock and Roll Band: If anyone had chicken trainer on their “AGT” wish list, here you go! As I stated last week, animal acts are not usually my thing, but anyone who ventures to train not one but multiple chickens has my attention from the start. It was an oddly captivating performance, albeit a bit strange. This is a kid that is going to go places though since I got some Bindi Irwin vibes from her already. She really seems to have that super positive energy that lights up the room.

6. Drake Milligan: This is all very trippy right now since Milligan was immediately recognizable from his memorable “American Idol” attempt. No, Simon was not a judge on that season, but it still just cracks me up to see him on “AGT” in front of the OG judge. Milligan also has portrayed Elvis Presley on the short lived “Sun Records” on CMT. I’m not sure if that will benefit or hurt him since a good portion of social media recognized him from that and let’s just say that the word “rigged” did come into play a lot. Anyway, I love his voice and he just exudes star power on the stage. Throw in his personality, and you have a contender for sure!

5. Funkanometry: These guys have no shortage of personality, which is always a plus. They are also great dancers, which is icing on the cake. They would fit in right on any major dance competition. Social media loved this act, which is an added plus for them. Yes, it was cheesy and basically just a TikTok dance routine, but they have great energy and the crowd was into it. Yet, I recognized them immediately as they participated on “World of Dance” and I was not the only one to do so. They already have a bit of a fan base, which does not hurt in this competition.

4. Metaphysic: This act had me when they brought out Daniel Emmet, which made me think it had something to do with singing. Then, we got Simon on the screen and the last puzzle piece clicked. This has a ton of potential since it’s hilarious and captivating, yet completely original. Imagine what they could do with established singers at the finale alone! We all know it is going to happen guys. This would make one amazing show in Las Vegas and even a reality show concept within itself. Color me intrigued and I cannot wait to see what else is up their sleeve. Social media seemed to love it as well, with only a few doubters to be seen.

3. Fusion Japan: Fabulous Sisters of Japan have been on “Britain’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” and I was beyond happy to see them audition. I did not recall seeing the male portion of this fusion dance group before, but apparently they were on “World of Dance” as well. Saying that, the fusion of both groups is magical! If any act screams “Vegas” from this episode, it is them. Everything was just impeccable. Social media had a bit of a mixed reaction though, which surprised me. Nonetheless, “World of Dance” alums were the biggest trend of the episode, which was unexpected to say the least.

2. Viviana Rossi: Dangerous? Yes! Exciting? Yes! Predictable? A Tab Bit! Does it matter? No, since she was incredible! Aerial acts are not usually my thing but this one has an X Factor that is just undeniable. She actually seems to enjoy it! Usually, these acts have individuals that do not seem to be having fun and are all business. Viviana actually looks like she is enjoying herself and that makes all the difference. Social media loved her as well, with many calling her the act to beat! I am not sure if she is the one to beat yet since we still have auditions to come, but she is right up there at the top of my list as a major contender.

1. Madison Taylor Baez: Imagine if Simon was just in the bathroom and came back like “….what did I miss?” I immediately recognized her but could not remember why, so off to social media, where I learned that the young singer was recognizable for a reason. She happens to be part of the cast of “Selena: The Series,” portraying the younger version of the icon, and has been nominated for a Skyline Performer Award. All facts revealed to me via Twitter and all fact-checked and proven true. Social media did not love her “audience discovery” for the most part. Undiscovered talent has a loose meaning this week, apparently. Nonetheless, that voice is undeniably incredible and being so young, the world is her oyster. Or you can say that her future is golden since Howie gifted her with the coveted Golden Buzzer. The moment of the season so far!