‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 3 performances ranked: Top 10 acts ranked from worst to best

On June 14, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 3 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the third set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 10 acts who advanced from worst to best.

Season 17 Episode 3 rankings:

10. Harper: I expected a nice ballad or pop song from Harper and we got a hard rock singer. Only on “AGT” do we get this type of child singer. I guess they couldn’t buzz her with her Dad sitting there? I did not understand how she made it through to the next round, but apparently a good portion of social media was really digging this act. Clearly, I am not the target audience.

9. Oleksandr Yenivatov: This act might be the most disturbing act I have seen all season. Do not get me wrong, I appreciate his flexibility and willingness to do this to himself, but the pace was so slow that it just turned me off from the start. Add in the whole hospital-meets-Frankenstein theme and it had some serious horror movie vibes. I would love to know what his doctor thinks of his chosen profession. Color me curious. Social media had a mixed reaction to this act, but something tells me the naysayers are of the “that looks like it hurts” mindset.

8. Jack Williams: Ventriloquism is a common act on “AGT” and we have seen the best of the best, as well as the worst of the worst. Jack Williams was unique and funny, but I can just tell that there is more in his bag of tricks than what he showed us. The audition was fun, but not particularly memorable. I seem to be in the minority since social media went crazy for this act and loved it. Jack might be an act to watch out for if he makes the live rounds.

7. Blade to Blade: These two terrify me. Well, technically anyone who throws knives like this does, but these two in particular seem to take some perverse pleasure in it. Obviously, do not try this at home people! Much to my surprise, social media loved this act. That was the adrenaline rush the judges and viewers wanted to see. Me? Not so much, since they only really became interesting once Simon became involved in the act. Following the interaction with Simon with “Best Day of My Life” was a smart choice though, since Simon might have seen his life flashing before his eyes.

6. The Brown Brothers: Showmanship thy name is The Brown Brothers! This act has an incredible amount of potential and can be a real showstopper if they keep surprising us. Most impressions stuck the landing. Also, a second week of someone becoming Simon Cowell in their audition is an interesting trend, to say the least. This might be a trend I want more of down the road. They started the night on a high note for sure, but at the same time I am not 100 percent sold on this act. Social media loved them!

5. Max Ostler: Contemporary dancer Max Ostler is incredible. He has star quality written all over him. How he is on this show and not “So You Think You Can Dance” baffled me in all honesty. I think we were all swelling with pride after his audition. My major concern is that he will not be able to top the audition since most individual dance acts tend to struggle to live up their auditions. Social media was oddly mixed on this act, which surprised me a bit, but contemporary dance tends to do that on shows that are not all about dance.

4. Hayden Kristal: I was actually pretty surprised to see Hayden auditioning since I recognized her from Instagram immediately. Naturally, the best comedian shows up when the resident comedy expert is absent from the judging panel. Hayden is hilarious and I cannot wait to see what other material she has up her sleeve. The reaction on social media was through the roof positive and I loved to see that since Hayden might be the comedian to beat this season.

3. Sara James: A former “Eurovision Junior” contender has hit the “AGT” stage! Special shout out to social media for identifying her almost instantaneously. Sara seemed visibly nervous, but as soon as she started singing, goodbye nerves and hello confidence. Sara’s voice is incredible and she reminded me a bit of Rihanna mixed with Sia. The Golden Buzzer was definitely a surprise and getting it from Simon is just icing on the cake. Social media was not as sold on this act due to her participation and winning on the Polish version of “The Voice Kids.”

2. Urban Crew Flyers: If any act turned up the energy to eleven tonight, it was Urban Crew Flyers. The precision of this group alone was beyond incredible. Have we seen a good portion of these tricks before? Yes, but they’re still impressive. Plus, this act seemed to enjoy doing crazy tricks and working the crowd into a frenzy like it was their favorite activity. Social media went crazy over this act and you know if Howie Mandel was there, he would have been in awe of them as much as his fellow judges.

1. NFL Players Choir: Many “AGT” viewers might think football players are super-strong giants who are not artistically inclined. Then came Jon Dorenbos, who created a sensation during his run on the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Fast forward to 2022, and we have a choir of NFL players! Their collective fan bases could be a huge voting base for this act alone. Honestly, this might be the closest to a perfect singing audition we have had this season so far. If this is just the tip of the iceberg for them, I cannot wait to hear what touchdowns they can deliver down the road.