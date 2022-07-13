‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 7 performances ranked: Top 11 acts ranked from worst to best

On July 12, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 7 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the sixth set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 11 acts who advanced from worst to best.

Season 17 Episode 7 rankings:

11. Adam Winrich: Do not get me wrong, I think he is great at whip cracking. Saying that, how much of that can anyone watch at one time? I liked the involvement of Sofia, which is always hilarious, but that made the act for me. Social media loved this act and thought the judge added a whole new comedic layer to it that made it pop. Just not sure if I want to see it again, in all honesty.

10. Alex Rivers: I loved his first audition (from what we saw) but his second was equally impressive. His personality is just icing on the cake. His banter with Simon is golden. Alex can play the violin like its second nature and I love that. It may not be my favorite audition of the night, but Alex is definitely on my radar. Social media had a bit of a mixed response to this act, but it was predominantly favorable.

9. Stefanny and Yeeremy: That is how you do a dance audition! The act immediately put a big smile on my face. They brought the flavor/spiciness in spades and did so again at this audition. The crowd and social media loved this act as much as the judges. If they make the live rounds, they could become huge contenders for the win!

8. Henry and Klauss: Here is a confession that I never expected to make, but I periodically check on what goes on at Magic Castle and I immediately recognized them from the magical institution. This audition was good, but there were a few things that needed some work. Stage presence is pretty lacking. Also, the trick was a bit too much for me. Terry’s warning not to try it at home cracked me up since one of my best friends immediately texted me saying, “I was going to get my barrels and fire until he said that!” Social media loved them though, so I’m clearly not their target audience.

7. Travis Japan: The outfit choice for this group was interesting and looked like something out of “The Greatest Showman” meets Michael Jackson circa the 1990s. It also does not hurt that they all are so incredibly likable. The energy level was though the roof and their voices were great, but their dancing was what sold it for me. Social media went crazy for this act, as did the judges, but my friend had the best reaction to them saying “Boy Band: The Broadway Musical”. That could indeed be their future since they are all so theatrical. Consider me a fan even though I have zero faith in them winning this entire show.

6. Duo Forza: I recognized this act from “Spain’s Got Talent.” Duo Forza is a very fun act that is not for the faint of heart. From what we saw in the audition, they advanced, but we did not get to see all of their skills yet. You guys are in for a treat! Social media was mixed on them, oddly enough.

5. Ben Waites: The most inspirational act of the night by far was Ben Waites. It also helps that he is super likable and just seems like the type of person that would be a great neighbor. He has a very Fred Rogers vibe to him, which is great since I grew up watching him as a kid and that calming energy is always welcome in this world. His voice is great and he chose a song that was perfect for his voice, which was icing on the cake. Social media loved the audition as much as the judges, especially Twitter.

4. Wyn Starks: Wyn Starks seems like an incredible person and his voice matches his personality. His original song is radio ready now. Whether he wins this show or not, he should take it to “American Song Contest”! His vocals are incredible. If you are reading this Wyn, you would sound amazing on “Whataya Want from Me” by Adam Lambert. Can we get Adam to duet with him at the finale? I only say that since I am certain that he will make the live rounds.

3. Balla Brothers: I usually hate this type of act but this particular act has some interesting aspects to it. First, they have personality and I like how they are more than just their act. Second, the Balla Brothers actually made it fun to watch! The minute the head donut, for lack of a better word, was attached I was sold. Also, if you know what that thing is called, please tell me in the comments! Let’s put it this way, if I had a golden buzzer I would have slammed my hand on that so quickly when the act was done. Social media loved this act as well.

2. Duo Rings: What do you get when you have an audition from two former Cirque Du Soleil acrobats? Social media was really quick to note their past. Duo Rings is a fun act, even though the act is extremely similar to others in previous seasons. But they have one major advantage: Showmanship. It just looked so polished that it was impossible to take my eyes off them the entire time. I was captivated. Social media loved them too, but my best friend had the best soundbite of the night texting me, “They must have incredible gym time.”

1. Acapop Kids: Being a huge fan of Pentatonix, I immediately recognized this group of singers. They might have a leg up on the competition if the fan bases of both groups collectively form one giant voting base. Just a possibility to think about for down the road if they make it to the live rounds. I was close to crying with the video alone. I cannot imagine anyone having to go through that in life. The song was incredible, as was the performance. Social media loved the act as well. Definitely a group to watch out for since they could win this entire competition.