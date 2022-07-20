‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 8 performances ranked: Top 13 acts ranked from worst to best

On July 19, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 8 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the seventh set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 13 acts who advanced from worst to best.

Season 17 Episode 8 rankings:

13) The Lazy Generation: What a waste of time! An amusing waste of time, but a waste of time nonetheless. This is what happens when someone watches “Jackass” one too many times and decides to replicate it. A hard pass from me, but social media seemed to actually like it (somewhat). Go figure!

12) Wenzl McGowen: This act was weird to watch. Wenzl was having fun and he got through to the next round, but I’m not convinced he should be there. Social media was not that impressed either, so at least I am not the only one who was iffy about him.

11) Yu Hojin: Yu Hojin seems like a nice guy. Saying that, I was iffy on this audition. I have seen a trick similar to this when I was a kid on a vacation in Las Vegas and, at the end, there was a bird. Nothing against the simplicity of the trick, but I was not excited by this audition. Simon and I are in the same mindset and social media tended to agree with us. He advanced anyways, so no harm no foul I guess.

10) Ballet After Dark: I love the idea behind the group. Saying that, I was not wowed by the audition. The judges loved it as did the crowd. Social media seemed to love this act as well. My only question is, are they good enough to headline a Vegas show? I would have said “no” to them.

9) Sam Cieri: I had a mixed reaction to Sam. His voice is a really cool mix of Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart, and Bruce Springsteen, a great area to be in vocally. Sam also seemed to be hit with a case of nerves at the beginning of the song, but bounced back. His personality is a bit low key, but something tells me that he should be in the live rounds. The judges loved him as did social media. I would love to hear his take on an Imagine Dragons song!

8) Amoukanama: I love the energy level of this group and their reason for competing on the show is great as well. I know the judges loved this act, but I was not that impressed. There is a ton of potential there though, which is great. The last trick was incredible! More stuff like that and less of the hula hoop tricks next time please. Social media loved this act, which is a great sign for them if they make it to the live rounds.

7) Chapel Hart: I like Chapel Hart and their energy. They are also really good singers. My issue with the audition is that at the end of the week, I will not remember it. I know they are capable of better than “You Can Have Him, Jolene”. That song was just very forgettable. Sorry! They can work a crowd like it’s second nature, the Golden Buzzer was a big surprise for me.

6) Amanda Mammana: I think Amanda is an amazing role model. I was immediately brought back to Lazaro Arbos on “American Idol.” She may not be the best singer that we have seen this season, but Amanda is easily the most captivating to watch. Once she starts singing, it is like a light switch turning on and the whole room became captivated. You are good enough Amanda! Do not ever let your doubt get in your head ever again! Social media loved Amanda as well with many calling her the one to beat.

5) Sing Harlem: I love a good choir on AGT. The audition was a bit cheesy, but in the best way possible. They reminded me of the last choir performance in “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.” The crowd loved this act. Simon was not sold at first and needed one more song. Typical Simon. The second performance did not wow me as much as the first one, but it sealed the deal for Simon so all’s well that ends well. The reaction on social media was incredible. If that is any indication on how many votes they could pull in the live rounds, we have a major contender to win!

4) Svitlana Rohozhyna: Svitlana wowed me with her audition. She is fearless! That was, as Simon put it, “quite incredible to watch.” Saying that, the reaction on social media was mixed with some living for this act and others finding it to be a bit boring. She might have an uphill battle if she makes the live rounds. There is an X factor to this act that words cannot fully describe, but this is one to watch out for in the competition.

3) Jack The Whipper: Jack looked familiar and then it hit me why I recognized him. One of his videos was on “Ridiculousness”! That vest! The fact that he is a news anchor is cool too. If I were him, I’d stick to that since it’s less dangerous. His showmanship is undeniable and the addition of Simon to the act was genius. Thanks Terry for the idea! This is a whip act I can root for in this competition! The judges, even with Simon’s red X, loved this act. Social media loved this act. This was one of the best auditions of the night.

2) John Glenn High School Dance Team: What’s better than one Howie? Many Howie Mandels! The group is super fun to watch and the crowd loved them. The perfect celebration of all things Howie and I lived for it! The judges were all for this act and Howie even joined them onstage! They lit up social media like a Christmas tree and if I were a betting man, which I semi am since I am a Gold Derby member, they seem like locks for the next round.

1) Maytree: “This completes my revenge!” Best soundbite of the night for me, easily. The television theme song medley was brilliant. I adored their take on the iconic theme song from “The Simpsons” the most. The judges and crowd went nuts over this act, but they were nothing compared to the social media reaction. Easily the best audition of the night! I hope they do songs from iconic films next!