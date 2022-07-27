‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 9 performances ranked: Top 14 acts ranked from worst to best

On July 26, “America’s Got Talent” returned with more spectacular auditions on Episode 9 of Season 17. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the eighth set of entertainers. But who were the best performers from the episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 14 acts who advanced from worst to best.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 8 performances ranked: Top 13 acts ranked from worst to best

Season 17 Episode 9 rankings:

14. Kim Evey: Kim might have impressed the other judges, but I am in the same camp as Simon on this act. The snippet of the audition that we saw came across as a bit cringeworthy. Saying that, three judges and social media disagree with me. To reuse a phrase that I learned to say today in French, “Tout est bien qui finit bien.”

13. Don McMillan: What makes Don unique? PowerPoint Presentations! What do I hate more than anything in the world? PowerPoint Presentations! I am not the target audience for this act. Social media had a bit of a mixed reaction though. He’s like a real life “South Park” character and that is oddly appealing.

12. Gina Stahl-Haven: Gina might be one of my favorite comedians if she shakes off her obvious nervousness. The snippet of the audition showed promise. Will that promise materialize or will we never see this act again? That remains to be seen. Social media was mixed on this audition, but maybe the funny stuff was not shown?

11. Freckled Zelda: Sometimes an act comes on AGT and makes me go “Nope.” This is one of them. Vocally, Freckled Zelda is good, but I was not wowed by her voice. The addition of the musical instruments was a unique touch that made it a little interesting, but not enough for me to want to see this act again. Her social media fans skewed younger and I would venture to say they come from the gamer community. Her naysayers skewed older and weren’t fans of the cheesy nature of the act. I am getting flashbacks to Puddles Pity Party, but less fun. What did you guys think?

10. Jessica Fishenfeld: We did not get to see much of Jessica, but from what I saw, I am very intrigued. It struck me as a weird mix of “Moulin Rouge” and opera and I love that premise. Satine gone wild! Social media seemed to like it, as did the judges.

9. Auzzy Blood: Acts like this tend to freak me out, but Auzzy Blood does not despite doing some terrifyingly disgusting tricks. He woke up and said, “Let’s do pushups with a sword in my mouth,” then decided to use a Xena-like sword right after that. That would be usually be my breaking point and a hard pass, but then he did that last trick, which was something so off the wall crazy that I was just wowed. Also, kudos to Howie for his participation.

8. Catwall Acrobats: I’m not entirely sure what to think of Catwall Acrobats since we saw so little of the audition, but I liked it. A Lot. Consider me a fan, but I need to see more. Social media seemed to enjoy the snippet as well with many comparing it to a silent movie with tricks. I like the idea of that!

7. RCC Aruba: They obviously love what they are doing, but the act is not exactly anything new to AGT. There is a lot going on and it is all impeccably done, which is commendable. I assure you, Terry, that I put away my seesaw, crash pads, blindfolds and fire engulfed circles once you said to do so. The judges and social media loved this act, but I am not a huge fan as of yet. The season is still young though! My personal favorite reaction to this act came from one of my friends who said “I don’t remember this part of ‘Magic Mike’ but I like it!”

6. Maxence Vire: I immediately recognized Maxence from “La France a un Incroyable Talent,” so I was very familiar with what he brings to the table. I was not a fan of him then nor am I am fan of him now. There is just something about his tricks that just do not make me go “Wow, I want to see that again!” Naturally, the crowd, judges, and social media loved this act. His energy level can light up a Christmas tree, which is great. It’s just that he becomes increasingly irritating to me as the act continues.

5. Bayley Graham: Tap dancing is not exactly that exciting to me, but I watched with an open mind. Surprisingly, Bayley won me over by the end of the audition. Little quips like, “You like that?” throughout the audition might annoy a lot of people. Social media was a bit torn on this act, but a common thread in the comments was the unique nature of it all.

4. Debii Dawson: Debii has a great voice but there were some obvious nerves. Simon’s badgering was actually pretty annoying too. Vocally, she is very reminiscent of Stevie Nicks. This was a great audition that the judges and social media loved equally. Color me surprised since I was not expecting that song choice at all. Can we just leave her parents alone now? Please.

3. Duo Mico: Fact: Duo Mico is fun to watch. I would venture to say that Duo Mico is fearless. But I needed more than cool tricks, like some personality when performing. It was like watching two “Westworld” hosts when they were performing, which is great and fearless, but I need some emotion. The judges and social media alike were wowed.

2. Ciara Hines & Trey Rich: This duo has such positivity and that is infectious. Easily one of the most entertaining acts of the night and their skills are beyond incredible. Between all these dance acts this season, it’s going to be impossible to really vote one off because they are all bringing it (for the most part). The judges were somewhat mixed in their reaction (one was in particular), but they won over the audience and social media alike. I almost ugly cried after they got their last “yes.”

1. Ava Swiss: Following that warning, which quickly prompted an internet search as soon as the show was finished, I was even more in awe of Ava. It takes a lot of courage and strength to overcome an abhorrent event like that. Also, prayers for everyone affected by school shootings and their loved ones. I truly wish for a world where events like that stop occurring. This might be the most powerful audition of the season. Vocally, Ava is great and the song choice was perfection. The judges loved Ava’s audition as well, but social media loved it even more. We have a contender for the win here!