‘America’s Got Talent’ finale: Chapel Hart divides judges’ panel with original song ‘American Pride’ [WATCH]

Chapel Hart took the stage for the last time on Tuesday night as they sang for America’s votes during the “America’s Got Talent” finale performance show. The Mississippi country trio admitted “song choice is probably everything” when host Terry Crews asked them how they planned on standing out from the crowd. Well, they raised the roof with their original song “American Pride” during the live show and had the audience up on their feet. Watch the “AGT” video above.

After previously earning the Golden Buzzer from the entire panel, Chapel Hart has been heralded by country superstars like Dolly Partner and Tanya Tucker. They clearly have a huge future ahead of themselves, but did they do enough to join the “AGT” winners list? The judges were mixed in their critiques, with both Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel mentioning their off-key vocals.

Below, see what the “AGT” judges had to say about Chapel Hart’s finale performance. Note that Heidi Klum did not get to critique the act because the show was running long.

Sofia Vergara: “There’s something about you girls performing as a group that is always so heartfelt. We are always so happy to have you here.”

Simon Cowell: “I was on my feet because, if this had been an audition, I would have stopped you afterwards and gone, ‘Let’s go back to that chorus. Let’s do it a capella so I can hear that lyric and that meloldy, because the chorus, the lyric were beautiful.’ And bearing in mind after 9/11, what a beautiful message to send out on the most important night of your life. You have my utmost respect, and I love hearing people like you singing about how much you love your country. Okay, some of the vocals were a bit off because of nerves. Forget that. I really, really like you and I’m really happy that you did what you did tonight. Good for you.”

Howie Mandel: “You know, I agree with you. Some of the vocals were off, and maybe because you were emotional and because there was a lot of pressure. I think America’s gonna like that song. But the last two songs you did were 10 times better … People have to vote.”

After all the critiques, the girls tearfully told Terry, “Tonight, to America and the rest of the world, we feel seen. Thank you so much.”

The other 10 acts who performed live for America’s votes were saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry’s Golden Buzzer), country singer Drake Milligan, magician Yu Hojin, pop singer Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer), magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, Lebanese dance act Mayyas (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer), pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars and Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz.

