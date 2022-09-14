‘America’s Got Talent’ finale: Mayyas are ‘what a million dollar act looks like,’ raves Heidi Klum [WATCH]

Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer act, Lebanese dance group Mayyas, took the stage for the last time on Tuesday night as they danced for America’s votes during the “America’s Got Talent” finale performance show. The all-female dance troupe previously wowed the judges with their intricately crafted routines and synchronized movements, but now it all comes down to America’s vote. Do YOU think Mayyas did enough to join the “AGT” winners list? Watch the “AGT” video above.

During their pre-show package, the performers explained how their goal is to show “the image of people coming together for one purpose” and that “the best is yet to come.” Their live act began with a single woman wearing a beautiful white snow-like dress, and then the dress coming alive thanks to all of the dancers hiding inside of it. Later, the girls all carried circular lights and showed off their infamous work of standing in a single line and moving together with perfect precision.

It was most definitely a “wow” moment on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. Below, see what the “AGT” judges had to say about Mayyas’ finale performance.

Sofia Vergara: “There is nothing that I can say because you guys are the best thing that has ever come across this stage on ‘AGT.’ It is so spectacular. Another level.”

Heidi Klum: “This is what a million dollar act looks like! And you know what? You girls, you brought your A-game every time you came. Tonight it was A-plus.”

Simon Cowell: “I mean, I’m stating the obvious here, Terry. This was astonishing. And I’ll tell you something: something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed … I don’t think you can top that.”

Howie Mandel: “Winner winner chicken dinner. You gotta vote, America. This is my favorite act ever on ‘AGT.’ It’s so great for you. It’s great for women, female empowerment, your culture. Mayyas! Mayyas! Mayyas!”

After all of the critiques, Terry noted how the whole country of Lebanon has rallied around Mayyas since their audition. They responded by telling the enthusiastic crowd, “We made it this far because of you. Thank you so much.”

The other 10 acts who performed live for America’s votes were saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry’s Golden Buzzer), country singer Drake Milligan, country trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, pop singer Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer), magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars and Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz.

