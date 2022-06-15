‘America’s Got Talent’ judges shocked by 10 year old Harper’s unexpected vocal talent [WATCH]

Night 3 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 14 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a third week of round 1 auditions. One of the fresh acts to perform for the judges was 10 year old singer Harper who shocked the panel with an unexpected twist to her voice. Watch the full audition in the video above.

With so many singers auditioning for the AGT judges, it is imperative that new hopefuls bring something unique that the judges haven’t seen before. For young Harper, the uniqueness arrived with the crushing sound of her death metal vocal talent. Delivering the “unexpected” in spades, Harper threw the judges off because her gentle demeanor in her introduction was a jarring comparison to the deep rasping screams of her voice once she started singing.

Despite the initial confusion from the audience and the judges, as Harper continued her performance it was clear that they were being swayed by how entertaining her shocking audition actually was. Simon called her audition “brilliant” and Sofia added that though it sounded like she has a monster inside her performance is actually “so effortless.” Sofia added later that part of the impact of the audition was because Harper didn’t give away her voice by the way she dresses, underscoring that the surprise factor played a major role in how they received her performance.

