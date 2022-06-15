‘America’s Got Talent’ discovers the ‘Harry Styles of dance’ with Australian dancer Max Ostler

Has NBC’s long-running reality TV show “America’s Got Talent” found its next superstar? After 18-year-old Australian dancer Max Ostler performed his solo lyrical piece on the big stage during the June 14 episode, Simon Cowell called him the “Harry Styles of dance.” Those are big words indeed from the influential reality judge, whose British TV show “The X Factor” helped put Styles on the map in 2010 with his boy band One Direction.

Donning a white tank top, Max revealed that his dream in life is to be the “most sought-out choreographer and dancer in the world.” You could hear a pin drop during his solo piece, which was set to “Falling Like The Stars” by James Arthur, as the entire audience watched his every move. “I’ve always faced self doubt where I’ve gone through stages where I think, I don’t know if this is for me,” the talented teenager stated. “And I get worried about what people think, but it’s moments like this that just make me fall in love with what I do.”

Were you as moved by Max’s performance as the “AGT” judges? Here is what they had to say about the act:

Simon Cowell: “Max, I don’t know a lot about dance but you’ve come halfway around the world to show us something and it was magic from the minute you started to the minute it ended. And all the time I was thinking, if this was my son who did the same thing, I would be swelling with pride right now, honestly.”

Sofia Vergara: “Don’t ever tell yourself that this is not for you because this is for you.”

Howie Mandel: “The energy and the electricity of you loving everything you are doing and you loving being here was contagious. There is nothing more joyous than watching joyfulness. And you are the epitome of joyfulness.”

Heidi Klum: “What is left for me to say? I’m gonna give you your first yes!”

Max ended up getting four “yes” votes, which means he’ll next be seen in the Judge Cuts round. If he goes on to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, he would only be the second dancer in the show’s history to do so, following Kenichi Ebina in Season 8. Most of the show’s champions have been solo singers, though several ventriloquists and magicians (plus one dog act) have prevailed as well.