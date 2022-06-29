Heidi Klum sees ‘a light around’ her Golden Buzzer choice Lily Meola on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 5 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 28 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel after offering up his Golden Buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon on Night 1. Howie and Simon sent two more acts straight through to the lives when they gave singers Maddie and Sara James their Golden Buzzers on Night 2 and Night 3, respectively. Last week, Sofia was hypnotized by the all female Lebanese dance group Mayyas. The last Golden Buzzer came from Heidi, who was moved by the feeling of “a light around” singer songwriter Lily Meola. Watch her full audition in the video above.

Before performing her original song “Daydream,” Lily told the judges that the meaning of its lyrics have “evolved over the past couple years.” She explained that when she wrote it she had a record deal and was living her own daydream, but shortly after that her mom was diagnosed with cancer and she lost her record deal while taking time to care for and be with her mother up until her death. Because of that evolution, she warned the judges that she might not be able to make it through the song without crying, but upon completion of the audition she had in fact made it through and earned a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Howie began the judges’ commentary by comparing her audition to the butterflies she was hatching, calling her a butterfly on her own way. Sofia added that she thinks Lily’s mother was watching her and because of the feeling she put into the song it was special. Simon congratulated her on coming back to music after everything she’s gone through and reiterated how special her talent is. While the other judges had plenty to say, Heidi said that she was left speechless. Heidi was clearly taken aback and explained that she was not prepared to give her Golden Buzzer to a singer this year, instead wanting to give a different kind of act a chance, but seeing how Lily lights up on stage and that she could “see a light around” her made it impossible for her to not send her to the live shows.

How much did YOU like Lily and do you think they can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.