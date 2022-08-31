‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum ‘so proud’ of Lily Meola for her ‘beautiful’ performance of ‘Butterfly’ [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 4 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 30 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was singer Lily Meola, who just so happened to be Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer from the auditions round. “She writes hit songs and I think she’s so special,” Heidi explained when asked why she picked Lily as her Golden Buzzer. On the live stage Lily sang an original song called “Butterfly,” which stands as a reminder of how life continues to evolve between light times and dark times. Watch the “AGT” video above.

Dressed in a lacy white pantsuit, Lily belted out the original tune while standing atop an LED screen depicting a purple butterfly. The song’s lyrics told the story of a creature who wants to fly again after being at a low point in its life. Lily’s pure voice struck a chord with the audience, as they reacted to every high note and reflected on all of the low notes.

A teary-eyed Heidi gave a standing ovation at the conclusion of Lily’s act, while the other panelists remained seated (never a great sign). As a Golden Buzzer act, Lily has a leg up on the competition because of how much she’s been featured on the show and on social media. Do YOU think she will be one of only two acts from this round that will make it through to the finals?

Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Lily Meola’s live show performance:

Heidi Klum: “I’m so, so, so proud of you. You are so beautiful. You have the most beautiful voice. It’s soaring through the room. I think you are incredible and I wish you the best of luck. And I hope I see you at the finale.”

Simon Cowell: “It’s always a risk, isn’t it, when you come onto a live show, whether you do your own song or someone else’s song. And 100% you made the right decision singing your own song. I think this song was way better than the song that you sang at the audition. People are gonna remember it. The lyric was beautiful. So you’ve done everything you possibly can, which is that you sang a beautiful song, you wrote it, and let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Sofia Vergara: “It’s very emotional every time you come to that stage. I mean, Heidi starts always crying. It’s beautiful and I congratulate you for writing that song. Amazing.”

Howie Mandel: “It’s really emotional and we felt the sentiment. You do have a beautiful voice. It doesn’t blow the roof off the place. I think that’s not what that song does. You need to blow the roof off the place. Only two are going through. America has to choose two. I’m sure a lot of people will love you. Good luck.”

