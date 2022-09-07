‘America’s Got Talent’ instant save wildcard: How to vote your favorite eliminated act into the finale

During the September 7 results show of “America’s Got Talent,” the 9th and 10th finalists will be revealed by host Terry Crews. They will join the other eight finalists announced in recent weeks: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James, magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and comedian Mike E. Winfield. However, your work is not over just yet, America. An 11th spot is still up for grabs, so pay attention on how to vote your favorite eliminated act into the finale via the instant save wildcard.

During Wednesday’s live episode, each of the four “AGT” judges will nominate one previously eliminated act who they think deserves another shot. East Coasters will learn in real time who the four nominees are, while people in the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones will need to rely on social media and internet sleuthing to see who the judges have picked. Don’t worry, Gold Derby will update this article the moment the announcements are made, so keep refreshing/reloading.

Simon Cowell has chosen: TBA

Sofia Vergara has chosen: TBA

Heidi Klum has chosen: TBA

Howie Mandel has chosen: TBA

Once the judges’ picks are locked, voting will officially open on the “AGT” Twitter page and the official “AGT” App. Remember, voting for the instant save wildcard opens and closes during the results show, so by the time the episode airs in the rest of the country, the decision will have already been made. That’s why it’s important to vote in a timely matter.

NBC’s long-running reality TV show enacted a controversial new format change for this current 17th season. Of the 11 contestants who performed in each of the five qualifiers rounds, only two advanced to the finale, while the other nine were cut. Judge/producer Simon blamed former “boring” contestants for the new rules, as he hoped it would make all of the current acts bring their A games to the live shows.

