Simon says Jannick Holste is ‘fantastically good and fantastically bad’ in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition [WATCH]

Night 4 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 21 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a fourth week of round 1 auditions. Sometimes there are auditions like Jannick Holste‘s that are so bad they’re good — or as Simon would say, “fantastically good and fantastically bad.” Watch the full audition in the video above.

One way to get at least one judge’s vote on the AGT panel is to gush over how much you love them as a super fan. Jannick opened his audition by telling Heidi that he “loves everything about” her. Like Heidi, Jannick is from Germany, coming to the “biggest TV show in the world” in order to realize his dream of winning the show and “going around the world on tour with Heidi.”

If professing his love for Heidi wasn’t enough, Jannick also chose one of Heidi’s pop songs as the music for his group dance routine. He pulled Heidi and the judges deeper into his performance by incorporating magic tricks into the act, creating an entertaining audition that hyped the audience up and left more than just Heidi screaming with elation on the panel.

Simon was gobsmacked, saying that they weren’t expecting his audition. Howie called him “original” and said that he’s “the ultimate in surprise” because he married magic with dance. Sofia liked the magic aspect the most and Simon said that it was “horrendous, but kind of worked… weirdly.” Lastly, Heidi “loved it, loved it, loved it” even if Simon though that her vocals on the track Jannick used could have been better. Ouch!

How much did YOU like Jannick and do you think he can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.