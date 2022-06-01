‘America’s Got Talent’ judges ‘spill the A-G-Tea’ on the newest season [WATCH]

“America’s Got Talent” returned Tuesday night with a spectacular two hour premiere episode of its 17th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed back series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and even dropped his fist down for the season’s first Golden Buzzer act, Avery Dixon. Prior to the premiere, the judges shared some “tea” about the season, including clips of each other with animals on Sofia and Heidi’s heads and wigs on Howie’s. Watch the video clip above to see the “America’s Got Talent” judges spill some “AGT” secrets about season 17.

The new season brings the core group of judges and Terry back together since their crowning of Dustin Tavella on last summer’s 16th season and the special edition of “Extreme” acts earlier this year that only Terry and Simon participated in. In the clip, Sofia says that her favorite part of AGT is “sitting at that desk with Heidi, with Howie, with Simon… we have such a good time, we have such good chemistry.” Sofia and Heidi even played around with social app filters during breaks in filming. The “lot of shenanigans backstage” that Heidi references are a large part of the judges’ chemistry with one another that Sofia described.

Another special moment for the judges every season is the selection of their Golden Buzzer acts. Howie says that he always loves his, but that this season his choice “highlights above any highlight [he’s] ever had.” While Heidi also likes her own, she admits to a “little Golden Buzzer envy” over Sofia’s selection this year.

Heidi also points out that this season they had a lot of ventriloquists try out, and that even with that many they’re still so good. Howie adds to that by saying “magic has gone three levels up” from where it’s been in previous seasons and that there are “a lot of great comedians.” Sofia closes the clip out by saying that she thinks “they did re-invent the wheel this season.”

Are YOU excited for season 17 of “America’s Got Talent”? Sound off on the newest slate of auditions and the judges in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.