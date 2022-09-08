28% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans say singer Kristen Cruz was ‘robbed’ of finale spot [POLL RESULTS]

Following the Qualifiers 5 results show of “America’s Got Talent” on September 7, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking fans to name which of the nine eliminated acts was most robbed of a finale spot. Viral TikTok singer Kristen Cruz earned the most votes in our poll, with 28% of all respondents picking her. The runner-up in our poll was acrobatic dance group urbancrew from the Philippines, who nabbed 21% of the votes.

Do you agree or disagree with these “AGT” poll results? Here is the complete list for who viewers say was most robbed:

28% — Kristen Cruz

21% — urbancrew

12% — Aubrey Burchell

9% — Jordan Conley

9% — Mervant Vera

7% — Shu Takada

6% — Max Ostler

4% — Blade 2 Blade

4% — Travis Japan

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Kristen, age 19, got her start in music by singing on social media while making smoothies in her Texas home. Her performance on the live stage of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson‘s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” sparked a disagreement at the judges’ table, with Simon Cowell saying she “chose the wrong song” and Heidi Klum declaring her to be “ferocious.” America voted Kristen into their Top 5 of that week, but she failed to make the cut and was eliminated.

Because of the new format change for Season 17, only two acts each week advanced to the finale, while nine went home. The pair of contestants who earned the most support from America this week were pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars and Lebanese dance group Mayyas.

Those two top vote-getters joined the eight others who advanced from previous weeks: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James, magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield.

In addition, an 11th finalist was chosen by social media users on Wednesday night during the instant save wildcard vote: ventriloquist Celia Munoz. Find out who wins “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 when the finale takes place September 13 (performance show) and September 14 (results show) on NBC.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.