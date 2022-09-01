48% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ viewers say Lily Meola was ‘robbed’ of finale spot, but who came in 2nd place? [POLL RESULTS]

Following Wednesday’s Qualifiers 4 results show of “America’s Got Talent,” Gold Derby conducted a poll asking viewers to name which of the nine eliminated acts was most robbed of a finale spot. Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola by far earned the most votes in our poll, with nearly half (48%) of all respondents picking her. The runner-up in our poll was opera singer/impressionist Merissa Beddows, who nabbed 14% of the votes.

Do you agree or disagree with these “AGT” poll results? Here is the complete list for who fans say was most robbed:

48% — Lily Meola

14% — Merissa Beddows

9% — Jack Williams

7% — Harper

6% — Acapop

5% — Lee Collinson

4% — Bayley Graham

4% — Jannick Holste

3% — The Lazy Generation

Because of the new format change for Season 17, only two acts each week will advance to the finale, while nine will go home. The pair of contestants who earned the most support from America this week were artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield. They now join the following six acts who advanced to the finale over the past several weeks: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James and magician Nicolas RIBS.

Lily is a 27-year-old singer/songwriter from Hawaii who earned Heidi’s Golden Buzzer back in her audition. “She writes hit songs and I think she’s so special,” Heidi explained when asked why she pushed her button for Lily. On this week’s live show, Lily performed an original song called “Butterfly,” which stands as a reminder of how life continues to evolve between light times and dark times.

A teary-eyed Heidi gave a standing ovation at the conclusion of Lily’s act, while the other panelists remained seated (never a great sign). Heidi claimed she was “so proud” of Lily and that her voice was “soaring through the room.” The other judges also liked what they heard, though Howie Mandel confessed it didn’t “blow the roof off the place.” When host Terry Crews announced the results the following night, Lily had come in third place to Metaphysic and Mike — close, but no cigar.

Next week on “Americas’ Got Talent,” the Qualifiers 5 round will take place with the last 11 semi-finalists appearing on the main stage. They are: singer Aubrey Burchell, knife-throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, singer Kristen Cruz, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, dancer Max Ostler, dance group Mayyas, rapping magician Mervant Vera, yo-yo artist Shu Takada, boy band Travis Japan and acrobats urbancrew (Flyers of the South).

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.