33% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans say Maddie was ‘robbed’ of finale spot [POLL RESULTS]

On Wednesday night, “America’s Got Talent” said goodbye to a whopping nine acts during the second live results show of Season 17. Singing trio Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin were the only two contestants who advanced to the Grand Finale based on America’s overnight votes. As for the nine ousted acts, a leading 33% of “AGT” fans who voted in our recent poll think 12-year-old singer Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez was most “robbed” of a finale spot. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow viewers?

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have made it through to the finale:

33% — Maddie

20% — Duo Rings

16% — The Brown Brothers

13% — The Pack Drumline

11% — Fusion Japan

4% — Mr. Pants

3% — Freckled Zelda

0% — Wyn Starks and Aiko Tanaka

Maddie’s initial audition went viral after the talented tyke fooled the judges into thinking she was a simple audience member. She belted out “Amazing Grace” on the stage and subsequently earned Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer, which was a full-circle moment as she previously was present when Flau’jae earned her Golden Buzzer in Season 13 (and even took home some of the confetti).

For her live show performance of “Higher Love,” Maddie earned rave reviews from the panelists, although Simon Cowell readily admitted that her voice “went off key” at times — perhaps she was nervous? Nevertheless, Simon added that her imperfections “didn’t matter” because it was still a “step up” from her earlier audition and she was “really, really good.”

Even though nine talented acts went home this week, there is still a sliver of hope for one of them to return in the finale. There will be one Wildcard vote in the week leading up to the finale, in which America gets to pick from one of four choices that are nominated by judges Simon, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie. Stay tuned for more details on America’s Wildcard later in the season.

Are you happy Chapel Hart and Yu Hojin made it through to the Grand Finale, or do you agree with “AGT” fans that Maddie was robbed of a spot? Sound off down in the comments section.

