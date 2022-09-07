‘America’s Got Talent’ judges go gaga over Mayyas: ‘This is a performance that changes the world’ [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 5 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, September 6 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was dance group Mayyas from Lebanon, who just so happened to be Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer from the auditions round. “Thirty-six women dancing as one — it’s magic,” Sofia said about why she picked Mayyas as her Golden Buzzer all those months ago. Watch the “AGT” live show video above.

“Having our own show in Las Vegas — that would be the dream,” the ladies stated in their video package. This time around, Mayyas’ collective goal was to “hypnotize” the judges and make everyone “believe in magic.” Well, it appears they absolutely wowed the crowd with their perfectly synchronized dances in which they appeared as trees and snakes.

Following the performance, Sofia was so excited that she jumped up on stage and gave them all a group hug. Among the raves from her fellow judges included Simon Cowell declaring, “This is a performance that changes the world.” Heidi Klum called Mayyas “Vegas ready” while Howie Mandel confessed that it was the “best performance” he’d seen in the 17-year history of “America’s Got Talent.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about Mayyas’ live show performance: “Once again they used a center angle to create movement through depth and perfectly timed arm movement and then spread out into a horizontal form to enhance the snake and plant imagery. The audience roared for the group and then Simon said that the performance will change their lives as a group and it is one that changes the world.”

Amazingly, only one dance act has won NBC’s reality TV show in the past 17 years: Japanese solo dancer Kenichi Ebina back in Season 8. Can Mayyas go on to join the show’s iconic winners list for Season 17? That is up to America to decide. Remember, only two out of this week’s 11 acts will advance to the Grand Finale.

