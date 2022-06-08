Simon Cowell sings his way to the next round of ‘America’s Got Talent’ thanks to MetaPhysic Synthetic Media [WATCH]

Night 2 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 7 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel after offering up his Golden Buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon on Night 1. Among the Night 2 acts was the two man group MetaPhysic Synthetic Media who gave Simon a new reason to be proud of himself. Watch the full audition in the video above.

Referring to their talent as the use of “artificial intelligence to create hyperreal content,” MetaPhysic Synthetic Media created a unique technological presentation where they brought along season 13 singer and friend Daniel Emmet to sing into a camera that projected a hyperreal image of none other than Simon himself singing in the familiar audition room of “American Idol.” The surprising moment sent Simon’s face into the palm of his hands in astonishment, amazed at the creativity of what he later called a “perfect contestant.”

Needless to say, Simon was so impressed that he was on board to vote the guys through to the next round, but it wasn’t just his ego that loved it — so did the other judges. Heidi called it “the best thing [she’s] seen all day” because of how hard it made her laugh. Sofia acknowledged how much work must have gone in to their project and Howie pointed out that they prove how “talent can be anything.” He liked that they made him smile and laugh, one of the hallmarks of what they look for on the stage. Naturally, the judges were not shy about getting as close as possible to voting one of their own through to the next round, so it was an easy call of four Yes votes to see what they create in the next round.

