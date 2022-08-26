‘America’s Got Talent’ fans overwhelmingly dislike new format change: ‘It feels too rushed’ [POLL RESULTS]

Last week, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking “America’s Got Talent” viewers to let us know what they thought of the new format change, in which more contestants than ever are being eliminated each week. The fans did not hold back. A whopping 60% voted in our poll results that they disliked the new rule because “we are losing way too many talented acts.” To compare, 35% approved of the change because “it forces each act to bring their A-game.” The remaining 5% were non-committal and had to “think about it more.”

In the past, “America’s Got Talent” would produce three separate live show rounds: Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand Finale. Now, there are only two rounds: Qualifiers and Grand Finale. Because the middle round has been removed, that means there are massive cuts in each of the five Qualifiers. Of the 11 acts who perform each week, only two go on to the finale, while nine others are eliminated. “AGT” judge Simon Cowell blamed “boring” former contestants as the reason for the rejiggered format.

The new format change has expectedly resulted in shocking eliminations each week, including magician Don McMillan, singer Maddie and singing magician Celia Munoz. So far, the six acts that have advanced to the finale are saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James and magician Nicolas RIBS.

Many “AGT” watchers explained their thoughts on the poll question in Gold Derby’s comments section, with Andrew writing, “This voting format is awful. I don’t feel connected to any of the acts and it feels too rushed.” The long-time viewer ended by saying, “If this format stays for next year, I’m out.” What do YOU think at home?

Here are some other comments, negative and positive, from loyal “Got Talent” fans like you:

Li: “It was startling to see the change. I hardly got to know the final contestants, they only had two appearances. It’s Simon’s show, he does what he wants.”

Michael Simons: “I am not watching ‘AGT’ because of this format. If this is going to be the format from now on then they should choose 10 acts. The five golden buzzers and then five acts the judges want to see again.”

Hank J: “The new format sucks! Why say ‘Yes’ to 95% of the initial auditions over nine weeks, only to eliminate all but a mere handful without ever seeing them perform again.”

Anne G: “I agree with Simon 100% it can get boring, he was wise to do what he did. It’s his show he can do whatever he feels will benefit the show for all.”

Ann: “I pretty much like the new format except I would like to see the Top 3 go to the final instead of the Top 3.”

