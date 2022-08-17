‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: Viewers say Chapel Hart and Maddie will advance to finale

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for which two acts from the Qualifiers 2 round will advance to the finale, and we can now reveal the results. Country singing trio Chapel Hart and 12-year-old singer Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez will both sail through to the next round, according to our users’ racetrack odds. Of note, both acts received Golden Buzzers earlier this season, with Chapel Hart earning the group buzzer and Maddie being Howie Mandel‘s personal choice.

Do you agree or disagree with our “America’s Got Talent” predictions? There is still time to make or update your picks before the Qualifiers 2 results show airs Wednesday, August 17 on NBC.

For Chapel Hart’s live show performance, the trio performed an original song called “The Girls Are Back in Town,” which included a rap interlude and a dropping of the mic. Despite America already putting through another country act the prior week, Drake Milligan, “AGT” judge Heidi Klum announced she has a “feeling” that America will indeed make it two-for-two. She shouted “Yee-haw” and joked that the name of the show was now “America’s Got Country.”

During their pre-show video montage, the girls noted how it’s been tough to break into the industry because they never see anyone who looks like them. After auditioning for “America’s Got Talent” as a “hail Mary,” they now feel “seen” in the industry and their single “You Can Have Him Jolene” has reached the #1 spot on iTunes. Some of that success has to do with Dolly Parton, who has supported the singers on social media.

Maddie’s audition of “Amazing Grace” went viral thanks to a gag where she pretended to be a simple audience member. For her live show performance, the pre-teen belted out Steve Winwood‘s “Higher Love,” a song that “no one would expect,” she noted. Simon Cowell took some time to address conspiracy theorists out there who thought Maddie’s original audition was “rigged,” saying how “everything that happened was genuine … I had no idea what [host Terry Crews] did.”

Moving on to her live show performance, Simon proclaimed, “You’ve got steel in your eyes because you really want this, don’t you? I can tell.” He readily admitted that Maddie’s voice “went off key” at times, but that it “didn’t matter” because it was still a “step up” from her earlier audition. Simon concluded by telling her she was “really, really good.”

If our racetrack odds are correct, that means the following nine acts will all be eliminated this week: comedian Aiko Tanaka, aerialists Duo Rings, singer Freckled Zelda, dancers Fusion Japan, comedian Mr. Pants, comedic singers The Brown Brothers, drummers The Pack Drumline, singer Wyn Starks and magician Yu Hojin.

Be sure to make your "AGT" predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC.