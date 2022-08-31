‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: Viewers say Lily Meola and Merissa Beddows will advance to finale

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for which two acts from the Qualifiers 4 round will advance to the finale, and we can now reveal the results. Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer singer/songwriter Lily Meola and opera singer/impersonator Merissa Beddows will both sail through to the next round, according to our users’ racetrack odds.

“I’m so, so, so proud of you,” Heidi told Lily Meola after her live performance of “Butterfly,” an original song she wrote about how life continues to evolve between light times and dark times. While Heidi was understandably enthusiastic in her critique, she was actually the only “AGT” judge who gave her a standing ovation, which is never a great sign.

Simon Cowell praised Lily for taking the “risk” of doing an original song on the big stage. Sofia Vergara congratulated her on her songwriting abilities. And Howie Mandel earned boos when he said the performance didn’t “blow the roof” off the place, which he would expect at this stage of the competition.

Merissa Beddows became an opera singer at a young age thanks in part to watching Jackie Evancho on the “America’s Got Talent” stage. She later tweaked that talent to include impressions of famous voices, which makes her stand out as a true original. During the live show, she wowed the crowd with her impersonations of megastars like Celine Dion, Cher, Evanescence and Lois from “Family Guy.”

While the judges were positive in their critiques of Merissa’s live show performance, Howie said he missed seeing the celebrities’ names next to her so that he could tell who she was impersonating. In fact, he couldn’t tell who she was mimicking 100% of the time (we’re guessing it was Evanescence that confused him?).

If our racetrack odds are correct, that means the following nine acts will all be eliminated this week: a cappella group Acapop Kids, tap dancer Bayley Graham, metal singer Harper, ventriloquist Jack Williams, magician/dancer Jannick Holste, singer Lee Collinson, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, comedian Mike E. Winfield and stunt group The Lazy Generation.

