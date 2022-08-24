‘America’s Got Talent’ predictions: Viewers say Sara James and Celia Munoz will advance to finale

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for which two acts from the Qualifiers 3 round will advance to the finale, and we can now reveal the results. Teen pop singer Sara James and singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz will both sail through to the next round, according to our users’ racetrack odds. Of note, Sara received a Golden Buzzer earlier this season from Simon Cowell, while Celia would be the third ventriloquist to win the show (after Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer).

Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ “America’s Got Talent” predictions? There is still time to make or update your picks before the Qualifiers 3 results show airs Wednesday, August 24 on NBC.

After going viral for her Golden Buzzer audition, 14-year-old Polish singer Sara James put her own twist on Elton John‘s “Rocketman” for her live show performance. Dressed head to toe in shiny silver, Sara started the song in her lower register before ultimately building to a huge crescendo at the end of the act.

“That song choice was genius by the way — absolute genius,” raved her Golden Buzzer mentor after the audience gave her a wild standing ovation. Simon continued on, “Because you’ve heard the expression ‘to make a song your own’? That’s what you did. I think you’re gonna find this time Elton John is gonna be retweeting the song.”

Celia Munoz is a trained opera singer who has only been performing ventriloquism for a few years. Her gimmick is that she performs without puppets and makes all kinds of sound effects and voices instead. On the live stage, Celia paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with a quirky drive-in movie theater sketch in which she watched “Grease.”

Amazingly, Celia was able to drink coffee and eat popcorn all while singing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” without moving her lips. It was a truly impressive performance and something that’s never been seen before on the “AGT” stage. “Here on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ we love originality and you are original,” noted Howie Mandel. Simon later called her “brilliant,” “unique” and “different.”

If our racetrack odds are correct, that means the following nine acts will all be eliminated this week: singer Amanda Mammana, hockey tricksters Cline Twins, dance duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, singing duo Jojo and Bri, LED light dancers MPLUSPLUS, one-woman band Mia Morris, magician Nicolas RIBS and girl group XOMG POP.

Be sure to make your "AGT" predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC.