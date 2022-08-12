‘America’s Got Talent’ Qualifiers 2 preview: Chapel Hart and Maddie return to the stage

Two popular Golden Buzzer acts return to “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, August 16 to compete in the all-important live shows. Country singing trio Chapel Hart (recipients of the group Golden Buzzer) and 11-year-old singer Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez (anointed by Howie Mandel) are among the 11 contestants that will be performing live for America’s votes on the big stage. Who else is set to appear? Read on for your “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 2 preview.

“AGT” airs Tuesdays (performance show) and Wednesdays (results show) for the rest of this 17th season. The judging panel once again consists of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving as host. Next week’s 11 acts are:

Aiko Tanaka

Talent: Comedian

Age: 42

The Brown Brothers

Talent: Comedians

Ages: 32 and 30

Chapel Hart

Talent: Singing Trio

Ages: TBA

Duo Rings

Talent: Aerialists

Ages: TBA

Freckled Zelda

Talent: Singer

Age: 19

Fusion Japan

Talent: Martial Artists

Ages: Various

Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez

Talent: Singer

Age: 11

Mr. Pants

Talent: Comedian

Age: TBA

The Pack Drumline

Talent: Drummers

Ages: Various

Wyn Starks

Talent: Singer

Age: 39

Yu Hojin

Talent: Magician

Age: TBA

Last week, Saxophonist Avery Dixon and singer Drake Milligan were among the only two contestants to advance to the Grand Finale based on America’s votes. The following nine (yes, nine!) acts were all cruelly eliminated: acrobats Amoukanama, dog act Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, singer Ava Swiss, comedic singer Ben Lapidus, comedian Lace Larrabee, contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov, NFL singing group Players Choir, dance duo Stefanny and Yeeremy and comedian Don McMillan.

