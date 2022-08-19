‘America’s Got Talent’ Qualifiers 3 preview: JoJo Siwa’s girl group XOMG POP finally returns to the stage

After initially auditioning three months ago during the May 31 season premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” JoJo Siwa‘s girl group XOMG POP will finally return to the big stage. Did you miss them? Do you even remember them? (Watch their “AGT” audition video above for a refresher.) The sparkly-colored pop singers and dancers will perform on Tuesday, August 23 as a part of the next round of semi-finalists. Who else is set to appear on NBC’s reality TV show next week? Read on for your “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 3 preview.
“AGT” airs Tuesdays (performance show) and Wednesdays (results show) for the rest of this 17th season. The judging panel once again consists of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving as host. Next week’s 11 acts are:
Amanda Mammana
Age: 19
Talent: Singer & Guitarist
From: Connecticut
Celia Munoz
Age: 36
Talent: Singing Ventriloquist
From: Spain
Cline Twins
Ages: 17
Talent: Hockey Trick Shot Duo
From: Ontario, Canada
Funkanometry
Ages: 19 & 20
Talent: Dance Duo
From: Vancouver Island, Canada
Hayden Kristal
Age: TBA
Talent: Stand-Up Comedian
From: Colorado
Jojo and Bri
Age: TBA
Talent: Singing Duet
From: TBA
MPLUSPLUS
Ages: Various
Talent: LED Dance Group
From: Tokyo, Japan
Mia Morris
Age: 18
Talent: One-Woman Band
From: Nashville
Nicolas RIBS
Age: TBA
Talent: Magician
From: Paris, France
Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer)
Age: 14
Talent: Singer
From: Słubice, Poland
XOMG POP
Ages: 10-15
Talent: Girl Group
From: Various
Over the first two weeks, four acts have been given the go-ahead by America to return in the Grand Finale. They are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin. Which finalist do YOU think has the best shot of winning the $1 million prize and a headline show in Las Vegas?
