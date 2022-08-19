‘America’s Got Talent’ Qualifiers 3 preview: JoJo Siwa’s girl group XOMG POP finally returns to the stage

After initially auditioning three months ago during the May 31 season premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” JoJo Siwa‘s girl group XOMG POP will finally return to the big stage. Did you miss them? Do you even remember them? (Watch their “AGT” audition video above for a refresher.) The sparkly-colored pop singers and dancers will perform on Tuesday, August 23 as a part of the next round of semi-finalists. Who else is set to appear on NBC’s reality TV show next week? Read on for your “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 3 preview.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

“AGT” airs Tuesdays (performance show) and Wednesdays (results show) for the rest of this 17th season. The judging panel once again consists of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving as host. Next week’s 11 acts are:

Amanda Mammana

Age: 19

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

From: Connecticut

Celia Munoz

Age: 36

Talent: Singing Ventriloquist

From: Spain

Cline Twins

Ages: 17

Talent: Hockey Trick Shot Duo

From: Ontario, Canada

Funkanometry

Ages: 19 & 20

Talent: Dance Duo

From: Vancouver Island, Canada

Hayden Kristal

Age: TBA

Talent: Stand-Up Comedian

From: Colorado

Jojo and Bri

Age: TBA

Talent: Singing Duet

From: TBA

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

MPLUSPLUS

Ages: Various

Talent: LED Dance Group

From: Tokyo, Japan

Mia Morris

Age: 18

Talent: One-Woman Band

From: Nashville

Nicolas RIBS

Age: TBA

Talent: Magician

From: Paris, France

Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer)

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

From: Słubice, Poland

XOMG POP

Ages: 10-15

Talent: Girl Group

From: Various

Over the first two weeks, four acts have been given the go-ahead by America to return in the Grand Finale. They are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin. Which finalist do YOU think has the best shot of winning the $1 million prize and a headline show in Las Vegas?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.