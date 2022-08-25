‘America’s Got Talent’ Qualifiers 4 preview: Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola returns to the stage

NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of the 11 acts who will perform during next week’s Qualifiers 4 episode of “America’s Got Talent” (see the list below). Of note, Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, 27-year-old singer Lily Meola, returns to the stage for the first time since her crowning moment in her audition. Will she blow the house down again with her latest performance?

The Week 4 performance episode of “AGT” airs Tuesday, August 30 and the results show airs Wednesday, August 31. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel will be on deck to critique the acts (and hit their red “X” buttons for performances they don’t like) with Terry Crews serving as host.

Here is your “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 4 preview:

Acapop Kids

Ages: 12-18

Talent: A cappella group

Bayley Graham

Age: 22

Talent: Tap dancer

Harper

Age: 10

Talent: Metal singer

Jack Williams

Age: 25

Talent: Ventriloquist

Jannick Holste

Age: 19

Talent: Magician/dancer

Lee Collinson

Age: 21

Talent: Singer

Lily Meola

Age: 27

Talent: Singer

Merissa Beddows

Age: 23

Talent: Singer/impressionist

Metaphysic

Ages: TBA

Talent: Artificial intelligence act

Mike E. Winfield

Age: TBA

Talent: Comedian

The Lazy Generation

Ages: Various

Talent: Stunt Group

Remember, only two of these 11 acts will advance to the Grand Finale. Over the first three weeks of qualifiers, six acts have been given the go-ahead by America to return in the last episode. They are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, singing trio Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James and magician Nicolas RIBS. Which finalist do YOU think has the best shot of winning the $1 million prize and headlining a show at the Las Vegas Luxor Hotel?

