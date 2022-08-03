‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 10 recap: 13 more acts perform in the final round of auditions [LIVE BLOG]

This summer, “America’s Got Talent” returned for its 17th season with Terry Crews resuming his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again making up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. The first five audition installments aired between May 31 and June 28 and were followed by the “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” special on July 5. The sixth, seventh and eighth sets of first round auditions aired the next three weeks between July 12 and July 26. The August 2 episode featured the ninth and final batch of initial acts vying for quarter-final placements.

In the preliminary round, the judges and Terry are each allowed one use of the Golden Buzzer, which sends an act of their choice straight through to the live shows. This season, Terry picked saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie chose singer Maddie, Simon went with vocalist Sara James, Sofía threw her support behind dance group Mayyas, and Heidi gave the honor to songstress Lily Meola. On the July 26 episode, the judges and Terry joined to give a group Golden Buzzer to country trio Chapel Hart.

With the coveted buzzer out of play, the final group of auditioners really had to bring their A-game. To find out how many of these acts are now in the running for inclusion in the quarter-finals, check out our “America’s Got Talent” season 17 episode 10 recap below.

8:02 p.m. – Kicking off the night was Emily Bland, a singer that the judges guessed might actually be a comedian because her introductory conversation was so funny. Turns out there was a fair amount of comedy in her act because when she started singing it was not the expected voice. After closing up the song, her husband came out from backstage to reveal Emily’s true talent: improvisational lip syncing. To prove how good she is, Emily even improvised the speech of all the judges and to the amazement of the audience was spot on, even with Heidi’s German. Howie was thoroughly impressed, leading off what became three yes votes and Simon’s first ever “question mark” vote. With three, she’s in!

8:09 p.m. – The husband and wife mentalists of Mind2Mind auditioned with “long distance mind reading.” Marina was with Terry outside while her husband James was on stage with the judges. In their first trick, Marina was able to guess the remaining battery percentage of Sofia’s cell phone while James was holding it. For their second trick, Marina was able to read from Heidi’s mind a randomly drawn audience memory. When Marina returned to the stage to receive their critique, the audience gave her a standing ovation. The judges agreed with the crowd, calling their act “fascinating” and “amazing” as they gave them the unanimous four votes to advance.

8:21 p.m. – Aubrey Burchell was our first legitimate singer of the night. Autistic herself, Aubrey hopes to inspire other autistic people to follow their dreams and believe in themselves with her music. Tonight she brought a huge smile to Simon’s face with her rendition of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd. Simon liked that she made the song her own version, calling it “genius.” He added that every note wasn’t perfect, but it doesn’t matter because he believes her career is “going to skyrocket.” Sofia thought she looked great and is the “perfect package” with a chance to win the whole thing. The high praise was a sign that she deserved four yes votes from the judges.

8:32 p.m. – Having met at the age of 12, the two men of The LADS attempt to perform acrobatic gymnastics in ways that no one else has before. Tonight they did “hand to hand” acrobatics, where one of them is on the bottom and the other is on the top as they balance in impossible ways. Their final trick involved the one on bottom descending the stage and ascending stairs while the one on top balanced on his head with only one hand. Heidi liked that their movement was “so smooth and elegant” and Sofia called it incredible. Howie said that what differentiated them from other hand balances is leaving the stage, but he still doesn’t find it that original. Simon agreed, calling it difficult but slow and said he wasn’t “jumping out of his chair.” Simon started the voting with a no, while Sofia and Heidi added yes votes. It came down to Howie for the decisive vote. With the crowd chanting behind him, he said it wasn’t explosive and was “not a wow” and so he stuck with his no.

8:43 p.m. – Dancer Penny Starr Sr. was able to turn things around for the judges with her striptease, leaving them howling with laughter and excitement and “wanting to see more.” She was followed by Mr. Moo Shakes, a bucket drummer in a cow costume. Heidi thought he did something any drummer could do, but Sofia was surprised and Howie liked it because it was skillful and funny. They both said yes, but Heidi said no. With the decision in Simon’s hands, he said yes because he likes silly things and thinks his son will like the act.

8:54 p.m. – Trained opera vocalist Bay Turner decided that opera wasn’t right for him and so he’s looking to create a different kind of singing career for himself. His audition of “Biblical” by Calum Scott showed his range and power. Giving him a standing ovation, the judges complimented his taste, tone and likability. Joining the crowd in elation, the judges all gave him a yes vote to be seen again in the next round.

9:06 p.m. – Howie was missing for the remainder of the auditions that were performed on the official last day of filming the first round (which also happened to be Terry’s birthday). Jumping rope crew Waffle brought something new to the sport by incorporating choreographed dancing with a tricky double dutch routine. Simon loved their act, referring to it as “current” and saying it got better as it went on. Heidi and Sofia joined in for the three yes votes they needed to advance. Neguin followed with his own elevation of various martial arts skills. He incorporated break dancing and tricks into the sport, leaving Heidi calling him “crazy” and noting his passion to succeed. He advanced to the next round as well with three yes votes.

9:11 p.m. – The five dancers of Unreal Crew used creative synchronicity to appeal to the judges, often making them and the audience laugh. Sofia said their crew name is appropriate and that she wouldn’t change a thing. Heidi was impressed by how many different shapes they could create with their bodies and Simon called their timing “unbelievable.” They were the third dance act in a row to earn three positive votes.

9:18 p.m. – Pianist David Snyder enraptured Sofia with the way he was feeling the music and earned three yes votes. He was followed by singer Camille K with her version of the FINNEAS song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” Simon stopped her shortly into it, acknowledging that she has a nice voice, but encouraging her to sing an original instead. She was ready with her own song “Still in Love” and this time was able to finish it. Simon started the critiques with the word “beautiful.” Heidi told her she has “the whole package” and Sofia said her voice is “more than beautiful.” Simon advised her that going forward the key will be finding songs that define her as an artist. The judges happily gave her the three yes votes needed to advance.

9:26 p.m. – Making their return from “AGT Extreme,” the father and daughter sway pole artists The Nerveless Nocks reminded us that their family has been performing since the 1840s. To differentiate from what they showed on the previous season, the Nocks mounted their sway poles inside the theater and performed some new tricks they’d been practicing, including wearing a blindfold. The act was impressive to Heidi and Sofia who hadn’t seen it live before. Heidi said her heart was beating hard and she was left wanting to see more and Sofia called it “intense.” Simon thought this audition was more intense than on “Extreme” because it was so close up. By no surprise, the judges all voted yes to send them through to the next round.

9:37 p.m. – With auditions complete, the judges and Terry assembled at Simon’s to deliberate which of their favorite acts they can keep around for the quarter-finals round. Sofia was not able to attend, but she did provide the group with her own notes about which direction she’d go. Terry pointed out that they had a total of 138 acts that they said yes to and needed to narrow it down to 55, including their six Golden Buzzer acts that already qualified. As a reminder of the quality of those special acts, the judges made calls to their choices and reminisced about their auditions.

9:52 p.m. – In their deliberations, Simon said that there are obviously acts they don’t want to lose but that they have to “find that perfect mix.” He’s hinting that they want a variety of types of acts, but also acts that bring more to the table than just one thing for one audition. Somehow they arrived at an agreement on 44 acts, but were stuck on four acts in particular for the last spot. To fill that last spot, they decided to open it up to America for a Wildcard vote. That vote is between: singer Ben Waites, musician Debbii Dawson, sword swallower Auzzy Blood, and comedian Jordan Conley.

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite based on the audition phase? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.