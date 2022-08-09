‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 11 recap: 11 acts perform for America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 1’ [LIVE BLOG]

This summer, “America’s Got Talent” returned for its 17th season with Terry Crews resuming his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again making up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas.

In the preliminary round, 138 acts were chosen by the judges to advance in the competition, but they’ve been narrowed down to only 55 to compete in the Qualifiers. Among those 55 are the six chosen by the judges and Terry with their Golden Buzzer. Terry picked saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie chose singer Maddie, Simon went with vocalist Sara James, Sofía threw her support behind dance group Mayyas, and Heidi gave the honor to songstress Lily Meola. On the July 26 episode, the judges and Terry joined to give a group Golden Buzzer to country trio Chapel Hart.

Now, in the second round Qualifiers, those acts will compete for America’s vote to make it one step closer to the finale. Tuesday’s “Qualifiers 1” featured second round performances by dog act Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, acrobatic group Amoukanama, singers Ava Swiss and Drake Milligan, comic singer Ben Lapidus, stand up comedians Don McMillan and Lace Larrabee, contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov, singing group Players Choir, dancing duo Stefanny and Yeeremy, and Terry’s Golden Buzzer Avery Dixon.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 11 recap live blog of the performances and the judges’ critiques for “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 1″ below:

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite based on the audition phase? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.