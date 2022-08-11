‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 12 recap: Which 2 acts topped America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 1 Results’?

This week “America’s Got Talent” season 17 advanced to the second stage of the competition, known as “Qualifiers.” In this round, 55 acts are divided into five groups for five weeks of performances, all in the hopes of advancing to The Finals. While series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are still around to offer their support and critique of the acts, the power is out of their hands and rests all America’s vote. Only two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win over America and earn a spot in the “AGT” finale.

Qualifier 1, which aired live on NBC on August 9, featured performances by dog act Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, acrobatic group Amoukanama, singers Ava Swiss and Drake Milligan, comic singer Ben Lapidus, stand up comedians Don McMillan and Lace Larrabee, contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov, singing group Players Choir, dancing duo Stefanny and Yeeremy, and Terry’s Golden Buzzer Avery Dixon.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 12 recap live blog of “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 1 results show below:

8:01 p.m. – With less spots open for The Finals, Terry made clear that this season there is no Instant Save vote to keep your favorite act in the competition. Instead, only the top two acts that received the most votes from America overnight will advance.

8:08 p.m. – Simon acknowledged that the change this season was both exciting and sad. He likes that it allowed them to put more acts through to the next round than they’ve ever been able to, but only allowing two in per qualifier is the sad part. Luckily, Terry also announced that there will be a Judges Wildcard that makes it into the finale!

8:11 p.m. – In the first set of results, Terry brought Amoukanama and Lace Larrabee forward to announce that Amoukanama is still in the running for the two spots in the finale while Lace is eliminated.

8:15 p.m. – In the next set of results, Terry announced that The Players Choir is still in the hunt, but Oleksandr Yenivatov is eliminated. Then we brought up Avery Dixon to say he’s still up for a spot, but Stefanny and Yeeremy are out.

8:23 p.m. – The next two acts to remain with hope of making the finale were Drake Milligan and Don McMillan, which meant that Ava Swiss, Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends and Ben Lapidus placed outside the top five and were eliminated.

8:33 p.m. – Before getting back to the results, last year’s champion Dustin Tavella returned to show us some more of his magic! With Sofia already on stage to assist, Dustin also brought out Sarah Hyland, Sofia’s costar from “Modern Family.” Once again, Dustin incorporated storytelling and the metaphor of love into his act, but we also got the special treat of his children coming out on stage!

8:50 p.m. – With the top five back on stage, Terry revealed the top three vote-getters: Avery Dixon, Don McMillan and Drake Milligan. That announcement meant it was the end of the road for Amoukanama and The Players Choir.

8:58 p.m. – In the final announcement of the night, Terry named the top two of the week and the acts going to The Finals as Drake Milligan and Avery Dixon!

