‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 14 recap: Which 2 acts topped America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 2 Results’?

Last week “America’s Got Talent” season 17 advanced to the second stage of the competition, known as “Qualifiers.” In this second round, 55 acts are divided into five groups for five weeks of performances, all in the hopes of advancing to The Finals. While series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are still around to offer their support and critique of the acts, the power is out of their hands and rests all America’s vote. Only two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win over America and earn a spot in the “AGT” finale.

The two acts that advanced from Qualifiers 1, which aired live on NBC on August 9, were country hit-maker Drake Milligan and Terry’s Golden Buzzer, saxophonist Avery Dixon. Qualifiers 2 aired on August 16 and featured performances from comedians Aiko Tanaka and Mr. Pants, aerialists Duo Rings, musician Freckled Zelda, dance group Fusion Japan, impressionists The Brown Brothers, music group The Pack Drumline, singer Wyn Starks, musician Yu Hojin, Howie’s Golden Buzzer singer Maddie, and Group Golden Buzzer vocal trio Chapel Hart.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 14 recap live blog of “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 2 results show below to find out which two acts are the next to make it to The Finals:

8:16 p.m. – In the first set of results for the night, Terry brought up Wyn Starks and Duo Rings with news that the first act to make the top 5 for the week was Duo Rings!

8:18 p.m. – Next, Terry broke the news to Freckled Zelda that she would not be moving on and that Maddie would be!

8:24 p.m. – The next act to make it into the top 5 was The Brown Brothers while Fusion Japan was eliminated.

8:26 p.m. – Then between Yu Hojin, Aiko Tanaka and Mr. Pants, only Yu Hojin made it into the top 5 for the week.

8:28 p.m. – And in the last reveal of the top 5, Chapel Hart advanced but the music and dance group The Pack Drumline did not.

8:38 p.m. – Before we returned to the results, AGT alumni magician Jon Dorenbos stopped by for a set of football-themed tricks that incorporated judges’ random decisions and Terry’s help on stage. By the end of the random selections and in his final reveal, Jon revealed that they happened to pick today’s date 8/17/22 on the back of football jerseys all in the random colors that each of the judges had picked.

8:50 p.m. – Next, Terry revealed the top 3: Yu Hojin, Maddie and Chapel Hart!

8:58 p.m. – With the top 3 on stage, Terry announced that the two acts that received enough of America’s votes to advance to The Finals were Chapel Hart and Yu Hojin!

