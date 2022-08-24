‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 15 recap: 11 more acts perform for America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 3’ [LIVE BLOG]

In the preliminary round of season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” 138 acts were tapped by the four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara — to move on in the competition. However only 55 are being featured in the five live Qualifiers. Among the 11 acts competing in Qualifier 3 on August 23 is Simon’s Golden Buzzer singer Sara James, a 14-year-old from Słubice, Poland.

Also in the hunt to be one of the two acts who get the most votes from America are five more acts that raise their voice in song: duo Jojo and Bri, soloist Amanda Mammana, one-woman band Mia Morris, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and JoJo Siwa‘s girl group XOMG POP.

Rounding out the roster of talent on “AGT” tonight are a handful of variety acts: hockey tricksters Cline Twins, dance duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, LED dance group MPLUSPLUS and magician Nicolas RIBS.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 15 recap live blog of the performances and the judges’ critiques for “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 3″ below:

8:04 p.m. – Tonight’s opening act was MPLUSPLUS with their latest LED-focused dance routine. Tonight they performed to that uptempo Coldplay track “Higher Power” that fit the neon, city-centered routine well, but their use of ribbons and umbrellas as props did not seem to do much for some of the judges’ panel. Howie was first to speak, admitting to not being blown away because it’s “just programmed LED lights” and he said he doesn’t understand where their 12 years of work comes in to their talent. With boos resounding through the room, Heidi agreed with Howie, but Simon countered by saying that they’re a Vegas act. Sofia added that it was better than their first audition and that tonight’s performance felt like the opening to an Olympics.

8:14 p.m. – Uncle and niece singing duo Jojo and Bri were up next with their “another level” vocal performance of the 90s classic “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. The inspirational song was the perfect vehicle for their identity as a singing group. Heidi said they harmonized beautifully and loved their vibe and Sofia added that their chemistry is what draws us in. Simon reiterated that they’re one of his favorite acts this season, but he guessed that they may have gone off-key at times. Howie called their relationship a “gimmick” and suggested that if Bri was working as a solo act that she might be able to go further as an artist.

8:26 p.m. – Ahead of their next performance, the Cline Twins let us in on all of the success they’ve had since appearing on the show, including appearances on sports television and invitations to perform their tricks at games. For their next worldwide presentation, they brought used music and more movement across and in front of the stage to underscore their speed and ability to connect their trick from longer distances. Sofia loves that their hockey tricks are something the judges have never seen on the show and Simon suggested that the fact that they’re different from everything else could be their ticket to The Finals. Howie had to defend his opinion of them by saying that if it was Canada’s Got Talent they’d definitely win. Heidi closed out the comments by pointing out that they never miss a beat when doing their tricks in sync.

8:36 p.m. – Singer Amanda Mammana decided that her best chance to stand out among the many vocalists this season would be to perform another original song. Her lyrics about the things in life that are worth fighting for resonated with the judges who said she sang it beautifully and think it will inspire many people. Simon was impressed by the improvement in confidence she displayed since her first audition and Howie opened up about how touching her story is because of it’s relation to his son’s own struggle with a stutter in his youth.

8:45 p.m. – Ranging in age from 10 to 15 years old, the young women of XOMG POP were living out their pop superstardom fantasy with their new song “Merry Go Round.” Simon called it “one of those performances not everyone is going to love,” but applauded them for knowing exactly who their own audience is. He said their energy is amazing, but her personally was not a fan of the song. Howie admitted that they are not for him, but his granddaughter called them the best act this season. Heidi compared them to a piñata explosion and pointed out how hard it is to sing and “dance that hard” at the same time. Sofia was the first to say that she loves them and thinks they were well-prepared and better this time.

8:56 p.m. – French magician Nicholas Ribs once again incorporated digital design into his card trick, giving Terry a close up look at the magic servicing as his assistant tonight. Because Nicholas uses a video screen alongside his tricks, his movement must be precise and expertly timed. Heidi appreciates that combo of technology and his magic, but asked that he add more of the French language to his performance because it’s a charming aspect of his personality. Sofia likes that he brought a “new style of magic” to the show and called him one of her favorite acts. Simon admitted to forgetting about Nicholas after the first round, but said that tonight he made him look stupid because it was one of the best live magic performances he’s ever seen. Howie predicted that Nicholas could win the whole show.

9:09 p.m. – One-woman band Mia Morris said that, because of her age, constantly having to prove herself as a musician to others in the industry is what helps with her preparedness and feeds her commitment to performing original songs on the show. Tonight she started on the drum and then progressed into her two guitars and a second drum set and a ukulele to create the full soundscape of her latest song. Sofia kicked off comments by complimenting her energy, but Simon got real by saying that he didn’t like the song and her vocals were off. He added that her commitment to what she does make her a “fantastic mess” though. Howie called her an amazing performance and musician, but said that her songwriting and singing might not be her strength, suggesting that she should have done a cover instead. Heidi compared her to Avril Lavigne, calling her “unpolished and raw” in a good way.

9:19 p.m. – For comic Hayden Kristal‘s set tonight she centered the jokes around her pet while mixing the punchlines with references to her own hearing loss. The laughter from the audience seemed hit or miss, but Simon said that he loved her set, calling it great and referencing the “glow about” her. Howie agreed and said she rose to the occasion through her authenticity. Heidi likes the subject of dogs and so her jokes worked for her and thinks it’s relatable to the audience, to which Sofia completely agreed.

9:33 p.m. – It was AGT that inspired Celia Munoz to switch from her career in opera to ventriloquism all in hopes of bringing a show to Vegas. In a drive in-themed performance, Celia managed to sing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” seamlessly while putting cutlery in her mouth, eating popcorn, and sneezing. Howie called her form of ventriloquism original because she’s also an a cappella singer without a puppet and Heidi thought the tribute to Olivia Newton-John was beautiful. Simon called the act “brilliant, unique and different,” naming it possibly the best act of the night so far. Sofia said what is great about her is that it’s the type of act that you can only see on AGT.

9:44 p.m. – The duo of Funkanometry got their start on TikTok, but it was AGT that blew their online presence up with 26 million views for their first audition. Tonight they brought more social media dance crazes to the stage with their unparalleled energy. Heidi said that honestly she didn’t love it, referring to it as middle school quality. Sofia said they’re likable and surprising, but they aren’t at the level of most of the dancers that appear on the show. Simon qualified that what they lack in dance quality they make up in not being as boring as some of the better dancers. Howie agreed with Simon, sort of, but said that all they did was create another viral video and that AGT is different than that.

9:56 p.m. – Because of the results last week, Sara James knew that this week her spot in the competition as a Golden Buzzer act is not a sure bet. With that in mind, she gave her performance of “Rocket Man” her all by giving it a new, slowed-down spin that made such an iconic song sound like we’re hearing it for the first time. She earned the first standing full ovation from the judges’ panel tonight. Simon was speechlessly proud of his Golden Buzzer choice, emphasizing how well she handles the pressure at the age of 14 and calling her song choice “genius.” Heidi referenced her as a star and called her “incredible” and Howie called it “ultimately a winning performance” because of her poise, look and talent that equates to a superstar.

