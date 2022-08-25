‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 16 recap: Which 2 acts topped America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 3 Results’?

“America’s Got Talent” season 17 is halfway through the first set of live shows — the “Qualifiers.” In this second round, 55 acts were divided into five groups for five weeks of performances, all in the hopes of advancing to The Finals. While series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are still around to offer their support and critique of the acts, the power is out of their hands and rests all America’s vote. Only two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win over America and earn a spot in the “AGT” finale.

Qualifiers 3 aired on August 23 and featured performances from: Simon’s Golden Buzzer singer Sara James, a 14-year-old from Słubice, Poland plus five more acts that raise their voice in song — duo Jojo and Bri, soloist Amanda Mammana, one-woman band Mia Morris, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and JoJo Siwa‘s girl group XOMG POP — and five variety acts — hockey tricksters Cline Twins, dance duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, LED dance group MPLUSPLUS and magician Nicolas RIBS.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 16 recap live blog of “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 3 results show below to find out which two acts are the next to make it to The Finals:

8:12 p.m. – Terry’s first announcement of the night was the Top 5 in audience votes that are still eligible to advance to the finale. Between Cline Twins and Hayden Kristal, it was Hayden that made the first cut!

8:17 p.m. – The second act to make it into the Top 5 was Celia Munoz, but that meant that Mia Morris was eliminated.

8:19 p.m. – Then, between Amanda Mammana, XOMG POP and Funkanometry, the only act to advance was Amanda!

8:31 p.m. – The fourth act to poll in the Top 5 was Nicholas Ribs, leaving MPLUSPLUS out of contention.

8:32 p.m. – The last spot was up for grabs between Jojo and Bri and Sara James, but Simon’s Golden Buzzer choice didn’t falter and Sara was in!

8:41 p.m. – With the Top 5 awaiting their final results backstage, former champion Kodi Lee performed the track “Don’t Stop Believin'” with up and coming artist Teddy Swims and Journey’s own Neal Schon.

8:51 p.m. – Terry brought the Top 5 back on stage to reveal which three acts were still in the running to make the finale. Based on America’s votes, the Top 3 of the week were: Nicholas RIBS, Sara James and Celia Munoz!

8:59 p.m. – In the last set of results for the night, Terry announced that Sara James and Nicholas RIBS made The Finals!

